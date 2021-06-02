Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Nate Garner Reflects on a Past Production of Sweeney Todd

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Nate Garner shares a memory from a production of Sweeney Todd, a theater educator that impacted him, and more!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I haven't been in a musical in over 4 years. I'm using this as my way to remind myself that I love musical theatre.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

It's just fun! There are so many mediums to create art, and musical theatre mixes so many of them together at once. It opens a lot of doors to tell powerful and fun stories!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I was in the Illinois High School Theatre Fest's All-State production of SWEENEY TODD. I got to work with some of the most talented and kind students from across the state, and I got my first taste of working in theatre sort of professionally. That show led to so many friendships that I'll have for the rest of my life.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Lisa Campbell-Albert. Thanks for the constant love and support!

