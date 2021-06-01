Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Jackson Perry Shares a Memory from Seeing THE LION KING

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Jackson Perry talks about his first Broadway show he saw, the educators that inspired him, and more!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage because i thought it would be great to sing for people one last time while being in high school. Plus, I had just gone through the college audition process and filming self tapes is a hobby at this point.

What is a fond memory you have from a past class?

I have fond memories of the first musical theatre classes I ever took in the form of a summer institute at Interlochen Center for the Arts the summer prior to my junior year. It was there where I fell in love with musical theatre and that experience changed the course of my life.

Share a memory from seeing a Broadway show!

The first Broadway show I had ever seen was The Lion King on a school trip during my freshman year. That experience was arguably one of the best experiences of my life. It was absolutely beautiful and so impactful. I vividly remember everyone crying after (spoiler alert) Mufasa died. And even though we were all bawling, it was amazing.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

I've been fortunate enough to have numerous impactful theater educators that have impacted me and I am thankful for all of them. One educator i'm extremely thankful for is Gina Tate. I first met her when I did my third musical ever during the beginning of sophomore year, Newsies. Gina, as choreographer, believed in me and encouraged me to dance even though I had never danced before. She started my journey in dance and i'm forever grateful. She was one of the first African American arts educators I had ever encountered and a he runs a dance studio in Greensboro NC, now called the Pointe! Company and Technique Conservatory which was a great space for me to learn and grow free of judgement. Thank you Gina!

