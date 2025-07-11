 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Fashion Designer Nicola Formichetti Reveals First Look at the Masks of MASQUERADE

Masquerade will hold its Gala Night performance on Sunday, September 28.

By: Jul. 11, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Phantom is getting a new look! Fashion designer Nicola Formichetti just revealed on Instagram that he is the 'Director of Masks' for The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York City- Masquerade. 

"Excited to finally share that I have been appointed the Director of Masks for @masqueradenyc a new chapter continuing the Phantom of the Opera legacy," he writes. "I have been working tirelessly to create many masks for the show with @chrishabana. The Phantom never truly leaves.... Let the Masquerade begin."

Formichetti is widely known as the stylist and frequent collaborator of Lady Gaga, helping to craft some of her most iconic looks.

Masquerade recently released limited tickets to select performances between September 9 through October 19, now available to the general public. As previously announced, Masquerade will hold its Gala Night performance on Sunday, September 28.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nicola Formichetti (@nicolaformichetti)

Learn all about Masquerade.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby ByrneNicholas EdwardsGabriella EnriquezHaile FerrierNkrumah GatlingCooper GrodinMaxfield HaynesBryan Hernandez-LuchSatomi HofmannKody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree JohnsonTia KaraplisNathan KeenJoe KerrJeff KreadyJacob LacopoEryn LeCroyRaymond J. LeeTelly LeungClaire LeydenFrancesca MehrotraGeorgia MendesBetsy MorganRiley NolandCharles OsborneHugh PanaroChris RyanKyle ScatliffePaul Adam SchaeferClay SingerPhumzile SojolaJeremy StolleKaley Ann VoorheesNik WalkerAndrew WojtalKevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai BaitelHunter BirdSidi Larbi CherkaouiKathy FabianJames FluhrJessie FlynnNicola FormichettiSkylar FoxKate LumpkinJ. J. JanasBrett JarvisMarc KimelmanLee McCutcheonDiane PaulusScott PaskEmilio SosaGypsy SniderTori SparksBen Stanton, and William Waldrop

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. Masquerade is also proud to welcome M.A.C. COSMETICS as the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Guests can look forward to enjoying champagne by Taittinger. 



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos