Fashion Designer Nicola Formichetti Reveals First Look at the Masks of MASQUERADE

The Phantom is getting a new look! Fashion designer Nicola Formichetti just revealed on Instagram that he is the 'Director of Masks' for The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York City- Masquerade.

"Excited to finally share that I have been appointed the Director of Masks for @masqueradenyc a new chapter continuing the Phantom of the Opera legacy," he writes. "I have been working tirelessly to create many masks for the show with @chrishabana. The Phantom never truly leaves.... Let the Masquerade begin."

Formichetti is widely known as the stylist and frequent collaborator of Lady Gaga, helping to craft some of her most iconic looks.

Masquerade recently released limited tickets to select performances between September 9 through October 19, now available to the general public. As previously announced, Masquerade will hold its Gala Night performance on Sunday, September 28.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. Masquerade is also proud to welcome M.A.C. COSMETICS as the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Guests can look forward to enjoying champagne by Taittinger.