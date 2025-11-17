MASQUERADE to Launch Another Lotto 666 in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



More than 400 people braved the odds and the cold last night at Masquerade’s Lotto 666! Masquerade cast member Charles Osborne hosted the live in-person lottery, which offered $66.60 tickets to the evening’s show as well as one-of-a-kind prizes from a signed poster to a necklace made from an actual Preciosa crystal from the storied chandelier. Phantom of the Opera alums Meghan Picerno and Jay Armstrong Johnson put a spell on the crowd, sharing stories from their time on Broadway and making the lucky draws. Masquerade has announced that Lotto 666 will return, bigger and better, on Sunday, November 30.

In addition to Lotto 666, Masquerade has created the Black Tie Standby Line, offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience, and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line. The Black Tie Standby line will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska, Lee H. Alexander, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Matthew Curiano, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole J. Fergeson, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Michael Kuhn, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Dario Natarelli, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Alex Ross, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Cooper Stanton, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.