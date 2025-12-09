MASQUERADE Launches Digital Cancellation Line; Extends Through March 2026

Masquerade will now play an additional 8 weeks, through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 218 West 57th Street. Masquerade also announced it has partnered with TodayTix to offer $178 Digital Cancellation Line tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app.

Same-day tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis daily beginning at 9 AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device, set an alert in-app to be notified when tickets are available each day, and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show.

“From lifelong Phans to those discovering Phantom for the first time, audiences have embraced Masquerade, literally stepping into the world of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera,” said producer and co-conceiver Randy Weiner. “With this extension, even more guests will have the chance to experience the Music of the Night like never before.”

Tickets can also be accessed via the Black Tie Standby Line, an in-person cancellation line offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line. The Black Tie Standby Line operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

About MASQUERADE

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska, Lee H. Alexander, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Matthew Curiano, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole J. Fergeson, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Michael Kuhn, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Dario Natarelli, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Alex Ross, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Cooper Stanton, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade includes Rosario Arcuri, Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Yeman Brown, Alan Busch Jr., Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Chris Habana, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Kate Lumpkin, Lee McCutcheon, Scott Pask, Diane Paulus, Alicia Rodis, Gypsy Snider, Emilio Sosa, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, Mike Tyus, Randy Weiner, David Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop.

The production team of Masquerade includes Gabriella Acquaviva, Adam Adelman, Stephen Arnold, Jason Baruch, Sarah Battaglia, Sean Beach, Mikayla Gold Benson, Evan Bernardin, Will Blumberg, Antoine Boissereau, Nicholas Bologna, Carolyn Boyd, Jason Brantman, Simon Broucke, Yeman Brown, Kimberly Butler-Gilkeson, Ruth Carsch, Zoe Collins, Sam Corbett, Rick Criswell, Eric Dente, Hailey Delaney, Eli Diker, Elizabeth Emamuel, Randall Etheredge, Stephanie Leah Evans, Shoshana Fisher, Alex Fogel, Alex Fouquet, Dawn-Elin Fraser, Megan Frazier, Misha Fristensky, Christina Grant, Simon Hammerstein, Billie Harmon, Jenn Harrison, Kelbi Hevia Carrig, Cesar Hawas, Isaac Hayward, Morgan R. Holbrook, Heather Howard, Amelie Julicher, Andrew Katz, Richard Kimmel, Viktoria-Isabella King, Jeffery Kurtze, Tahshea LaBrew, Tara Layous, Randy Luna, Abigail Marlin, Dorothy Masters, McBee, Fiona McDougal, Brian Messina, Rick Miramontez, Juan Pablo Montoya, Richard Muske, Conner Needham, Sasha Onichuck, Vittoria Orlando, Mark Osgood, Amanda Perry, Dotty Peterson, Cinder Petrichor, Andrea Raasch, Diana Rebholz, Makenna Remenaric, Lili Rosen, Sadie Schlesinger, Fiona Santos, Jake Scudder, Max Seelig, Giza Selimi, Ashley Setzler, Kimberly Shaw, James Sherwood, David Shocket, Eric Sikoryak, Nakkia Smalls, Josephine Stark, Willa Stow, Naomi Symeou, Monét Thibou, Kristopher Thompson-Bolden, Madilyn Tramonte, Mike Tyus, Benjamin Weigel, Hope Weiner, Kat West, Carl Whipple, Nzinga Williams, Chelsea Wilson, Mike Wojchik, Asher Young, and Alec Zbornak.

Masquerade brings audiences closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera — a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair beneath the Opéra Populaire, guests explore the world of the Phantom as the story and music unfold around them. And when the iconic chandelier rises once again above New York City, it offers more than just ‘a little illumination’—revealing a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. COSMETICS serves as the show’s Official Makeup Partner.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.