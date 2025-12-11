MASQUERADE To Host Bal Lumière New Year’s Eve Soirée

Masquerade will host Bal Lumière, a post-performance New Year’s Eve soirée that will open the show’s Paris Opera House environment to attendees for a late-night masked gathering. Following the December 31 performance, guests will experience additional performances, DJs, and an open bar.

Tickets for Bal Lumière are now available at masqueradenyc.com/nye, with options that include either the show and the soirée or a full evening beginning with a pre-show dinner at Paris Bar. Formal or cocktail attire in black, silver, or white is requested, and Masquerade masks will be required.

Masquerade is currently running at 218 West 57th Street, with tickets available through March 29, 2026.

Patrons may purchase up to two same-day tickets through the TodayTix app. The Black Tie Standby Line will also offer a limited number of $170 tickets for each performance, subject to availability. Proper attire is required to join the in-person standby line, which operates first-come, first-served.

Masquerade brings audiences into the world of The Phantom of the Opera, moving from the masked ball to backstage areas and the subterranean lair beneath the Opéra Populaire. The production features a chandelier containing over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. Cosmetics serves as the show’s Official Makeup Partner.

The cast includes Alaska, Lee H. Alexander, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Matthew Curiano, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole J. Fergeson, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Michael Kuhn, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Dario Natarelli, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Alex Ross, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Cooper Stanton, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team includes Rosario Arcuri, Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Yeman Brown, Alan Busch Jr., Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Chris Habana, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Kate Lumpkin, Lee McCutcheon, Scott Pask, Diane Paulus, Alicia Rodis, Gypsy Snider, Emilio Sosa, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, Mike Tyus, Randy Weiner, David Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade is based on The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.