Denée Benton, Ato Blankson-Wood and More to Star in Public Works' PERICLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Public Theater has revealed the cast for PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, a new adaptation with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and direction by Carl Cofield. The free production will run at the awe-inspiring Cathedral of St. John the Divine Friday, August 29 through Tuesday, September 2.

This season’s Public Works production is a powerful concert experience of PERICLES, the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this magnificent new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City, is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new concert adaptation will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.

The Equity cast of PERICLES includes Denée Benton (Thaisa), Ato Blankson-Wood (Pericles), Lori Brown-Niang (Bawd), Kenneth Collins (Simonides), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Understudy Gower/Thaisa/Diana), Amina Faye (Marina), Joel Frost (Cleon), Debra Harewood (Helicanus), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Gower), Erika Myers (Dionyza), Alex Newell (Diana), and Stephen Scott Wormley (Understudy Pericles). They are joined by 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

In addition to Public Works’ long-term community partners across New York City, The Fire Ensemble joins PERICLES as a show-specific partner. Led by PERICLES composer Troy Anthony, The Fire Ensemble is a community-centered production company creating revolutionary new work rooted in music, ritual, and revelation by gathering through choirs that foster collective liberation and intergenerational healing. The Fire Ensemble invites a range of community members to rehearse, workshop, and perform in transformative large-scale music theater works rooted in predominantly Black musical styles including gospel, R&B, and musical theater.

Public Works’ PERICLES features production design by Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Melissa Mizell, co-sound design by Justin Stasiw and Walter Trarbach, dramaturgy by Jesse Cameron Alick, music supervision by Troy Anthony, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Sam Appiah. Michael Domue is the production stage manager, and Aisling Galvin and Adalhia Hart are the stage managers.

This is a free, non-ticketed production, and seating is first-come, first-served. The public can mark their interest online at publictheater.org to receive performance reminders, directions, and other pertinent information.