Photos: Denée Benton, Blankson-Wood and More in PERICLES

Performances will run from tonight, August 29, through Tuesday, September 2.

By: Aug. 29, 2025
You can now get a first look at PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine for five performances only, from tonight, August 29, through Tuesday, September 2. See photos here! 

A new adaptation with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and direction by Carl Cofield, the production features more than 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and is not guaranteed. There is no ticket distribution, and a reservation is not required. Learn more.

This season’s Public Works production is a powerful concert experience of PERICLES, the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this magnificent new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City, is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new concert adaptation will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.

The cast of PERICLES includes Denée Benton (Thaisa), Ato Blankson-Wood (Pericles), Lori Brown-Niang (Bawd), Kenneth Collins (Simonides), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Understudy Gower/Thaisa/Diana), Amina Faye (Marina), Joel Frost (Cleon), Debra Harewood (Helicanus), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Gower), Erika Myers (Dionyza), Alex Newell (Diana), and Stephen Scott Wormley (Understudy Pericles). They are joined by 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

The company

Ato Blankson-Wood and Denée Benton

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Amina Faye and Wil Lowe (center) and the company

Alex Newell

Vivian Jett Brown

Denée Benton (center) and the company

Erika Myers and Joel Frost

Ato Blankson-Wood and Crystal Lucas-Perry

Ato Blankson-Wood

Debra Harewood

Amina Faye and Eric Herrera

Crystal Lucas-Perry (center) and the company

Alex Newell

Ato Blankson-Wood

Amina Faye


