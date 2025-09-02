Video: Watch Highlights from Public Works' PERICLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine through tonight, Tuesday, September 2. See photos here and watch highlights below!

This season’s Public Works production is a powerful concert experience of PERICLES, the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this magnificent new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City, is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new concert adaptation will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.

Pericles Highlights:

"Find Your Light":

"It's My Birthday::