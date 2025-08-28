BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/28/2025; Jobs In Education, Design and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/28/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: General Manager, 585 Arts

The General Manager, 585 Arts, will oversee the business aspects of a new performing arts center, leading its launch and day-to-day operations. This includes managing earned revenue and expenses, developing its reputation in the community, and nurturing key relationships with partners. As a member of the leadership team for the combined Global Arts Live and 585 Arts organizations, this position will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the Global Arts Live programming, community eng... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Roundabout Theatre Company - Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

About the Opportunity This is a rare opportunity to help shape the future of one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic theatre companies, and influence the New York theatre landscape at large. Roundabout Theatre Company seeks a strategic and imaginative leader to oversee its earned revenue strategy and experiential brand----someone who can unite diverse revenue generating functions and touchpoints in a cohesive, audience-centered vision for growth. The Chief Marketing & Experience Offi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Trinity Rep is currently seeking its sixth Artistic Director to lead the organization into a new chapter, as it prepares to complete a major capital campaign and implement transformative capital improvements to its theater and public spaces next year. Trinity Repertory Company, is seeking an innovative, dynamic, visionary, and collaborative Artistic Director to guide its next chapter. The Artistic Director will shape and champion the creative vision of the organization, fostering and leading a c... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Set Designor and builders

Stage Set Designer with strong construction experience for the Hampton Theatre Company in Quogue. Responsibilities: Conceptualizing and sketching initial designs; collaborating closely with director, production team, and other designers; creating detailed scale models or digital renderings; managing and overseeing set construction; supervising installation and strike of the set; compliance with all safety regulations; maintenance and repairs during run of a production. Qualifications: Experie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Scenery (Technical Director)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

SUMMARY The Technical Director (TD) provides leadership, direction, and oversight of all technical production activities to support the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The TD will take on top-level oversight of all technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, video, and show rentals, as well as provide administrative support and budget management to all levels of the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limite... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region, New York and around the country, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY Signature... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Location: Boca Raton, Florida (Federal Highway) Housing: Available for qualified out-of-town candidates The Wick Theatre in beautiful Boca Raton, Florida, is seeking an experienced Box Office Manager to lead our dynamic ticketing and patron services operation. This key position requires a skilled professional with a proven track record running a successful box office and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Position Highlights Manage and oversee a busy box office operation with a tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Join Us as Stage Manager! Broadway-Caliber Theatre. South Florida Sun.

Professional Theater – Full Season Contract

Location: Boca Raton, FL | The Wick Theatre

The Wick Theatre is seeking an experienced Stage Manager to join our professional team immediately. This is one of the most critical positions in live theater — the Stage Manager is the anchor who ensures that every rehearsal, cue, and performance runs flawlessly.

We a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education & outreach Coordinator

TITLE: Education Programs and Outreach Coordinator IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Manager of Arts Education CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Non Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: The Education Programs and Outreach Coordinator seeks a dynamic, process and relationship driven individual to serve as the central communications and data hub for Ford’s Theatre Society’s education programs, providing administrative, logistical, and implementation support for initiatives such as historic site field trips, oratory programs,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving & Membership Manager

TITLE: Individual Giving and Membership Manager IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Deputy Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION: The Individual Giving and Membership Manager supports and stewards Ford’s Theatre membership programs (Friends of Ford’s Theatre, $75-$1,249 and John T. Ford Society, $1,250-$24,999) and helps to steward and expand our base of annual fund donors. The Manager works closely with the Deputy Director of Development to develop and impleme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) encourages qualified candidates to apply for the Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Position. The successful candidate will join one of the most important producing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the most economically robust regions in the U.S. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-director-dtc Organizational Profile Dallas Theate... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Musical Theatre West – Seeking Designers & Technical Directors for 2026 Season

Musical Theatre West – Seeking Designers & Technical Directors for 2026 Season Location: Long Beach, CA Musical Theatre West, one of Southern California’s leading professional musical theatre companies, is currently accepting applications for our 2026 Season. We are seeking costume, lighting, sound, projection, wig/hair, and props designers, as well as Technical Directors. About MTW Based in Long Beach, CA, Musical Theatre West is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a COST 2+ Equity play... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Asolo Repertory Theatre (“Asolo Rep”) seeks an experienced leader to join their team as the next Director of Development. This is an exciting opportunity for a strategic and collaborative fundraising professional to join one of the country’s leading regional theatre companies at an exciting time in its history. Located in the beautiful and historic coastal city of Sarasota, Florida, Asolo Rep is one of the most important cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Chief Financial Officer/Co-Chief Executive Officer

Organization Overture Center for the Arts (Overture Center) was dedicated on September 18, 2004, in the heart of vibrant downtown Madison, Wisconsin. Their vision is to create extraordinary experiences through the arts with a mission to support and elevate the community’s creative culture, economy, and quality of life through the arts. Overture Center’s unwavering commitment is to be the region’s preeminent stage for extraordinary artistry, to cultivate diverse and emerging talent, and to se... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Management Company Expansion to TV/FILM

An established talent management company located in NYC is seeking an experienced talent representative to join our team and support our expansion into the TV and Film market.

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Systems Manager

Steppenwolf is seeking a detail-oriented, curious, and collaborative Tessitura Systems Manager to maintain, and optimize the Tessitura CRM and ticketing platform across the organization. The TSM will serve as the project manager for all things Tessitura, such as system upkeep and reporting to troubleshooting and cross-departmental support. The TSM works closely with the Audience Services team and meets weekly with the Marketing and Development teams to ensure Tessitura helps us serve our patro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager, New Victory Theater

The Organization New 42 catalyzes the power of performing arts to spark new perspectives, incubate new works and create new opportunities for us all. Through the nonprofit’s signature projects — New Victory Theater (New York City’s premier theater for kids and families) and New 42 Studios (“Broadway’s secret laboratory”) — New 42 makes extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, from the earliest years onward. We believe that representation matters both on the stage and b... (more)