BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/19/2026; Jobs In Production, Patron Services, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 2/19/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Producer

Little Island is seeking a temporary Assistant Producer to join the Artistic Programming team. The Assistant Producer will be directly supervised by the Producer and work closely with the General Management team, providing essential onsite, administrative, and logistical support for our 2026 programming season. This role supports the full producing lifecycle – from planning through closing – ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget, and in alignment with artistic goals. The Assistant ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

Little Island seeks a temporary Assistant General Manager to join the Artistic Programming team. The Assistant General Manager will report to the General Manager and work closely with the Producer and Assistant Producer to ensure a high level of care and hospitality for Little Island artists. This role focuses on managing artist contracts from draft to completion, supporting payroll and other payment processing, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations and internal policies, and maintai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Theatre Fellow Summer 2026

Position Announcement Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House, Stonington Maine Position Title: Theater Fellow 2026 Reports To: Production Manager and Artistic Director Compensation: $5,000 stipend for 14 weeks $500 transportation reimbursement Housing for 14 weeks How to apply: Submit a resume and cover letter and any portfolio materials detailing your interest via pdf attachments to jobs@operahousearts.org. The subject line should read “Your Name: Theater Fellow Applic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Merchandise Manager – US Tour

Assistant Merchandise Manager – US Tour Platypus Productions LLC is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated Assistant Merchandise Manager to support the daily operations, sales, and promotion of merchandise for one of our high-profile US touring productions. Platypus is a global leader in theatrical merchandise, operating at the heart of the entertainment industry across ten countries worldwide. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic touring environment and play a key role in deli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Merchandise Manager – US Tour

Merchandise Manager – US Tour Platypus Productions LLC is seeking an experienced and driven Merchandise Manager to lead the daily operations, sales performance, and promotion of merchandise for one of our high-profile US touring productions. Platypus is a global leader in theatrical merchandise, operating at the heart of the entertainment industry across ten countries worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a major US tour and deliver exceptional results while traveling across... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2026/27 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Draper

JOB TITLE: Draper REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Manager FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $33.44 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a skilled and dedicated Draper to join their full-time costume shop staff. The staff draper will work alongside the head draper and costume shop manager to ensure that the shop runs smoothly through all phases of costume construction. Tailoring... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Attendant

POSITION: Patron Attendant DEPARTMENT: Operations REPORTS TO: Front of House Manager CLASSIFICATION: Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: $17.50/hr base; $19.75/hr when working Parking Attendant shifts; opportunity for tips when working concession support shifts; access to participate in a 403(b) retirement plan, complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking and other perks. LOCA... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehands (2) – Paid (Box Office Split)

Duse Productions is seeking two dependable stagehands to assist with load-in, setup, and strike for our upcoming production at Theater for the New City. This is a paid position based on a box office split (estimated $10–$300 per week per person depending on ticket sales). Call Dates Required: February 23 – Load-In / Setup February 24 – Setup February 25 – Setup March 15 – Strike (immediately following the matinee performance) Responsibilities: Assist Technical Director w... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FEARLESS AUDITION TECHNIQUE Weekend Training in NYC Feb 21 & 22

Dear Actors, Join me Feb 21 & 22 at Atlantic Acting School in NYC for FEARLESS AUDITION TECHNIQUE: A 10 point system for all kinds of auditions with sides—from self tape to in person; Tips and techniques for handling all of the non-acting moments of an audition with confidence and ease—slates, entrances, exits, and chit-chat; and most of all, A positive, adventurous mindset that helps you be an artist in your auditions, beat perfectionism and negative self talk, and approach your audition... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2026 Apprenticeship Program

Apprentice Program Gloucester Stage’s Apprenticeship Program seeks six young theatre professionals interested in creative ownership, furthering their education, networking, and real world experience with the added support of residence and paid stipend. Designed to be an optimal experience for recent college graduates, we build a strong ensemble in which every member has a voice and plays a role. Apprentices work on all aspects of each main stage productions alongside industry experts, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Purpose and Scope The purpose of this document is to establish the job requirements, duties, and responsibilities of the Box Office Manager. This is a front-level staff position, reporting to the Managing Director. Responsibilities The Box Office Manager oversees the sales and customer service for live performances and is responsible for successfully capturing financial and personal information. Specific Duties The Box Office Manager is a sales-oriented manager familiar with the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Gloucester Stage is seeking a full-time Managing Director. Overview of Gloucester Stage: Established in 1979, Gloucester Stage is Boston’s North Shore award-winning professional, nonprofit theatre company. Located in a century-old brick warehouse on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean and at the entrance to the Rocky Neck Cultural District, the intimate venue (178-seat thrust stage) has served as the setting for the premieres of award-winning new works and rousing classics over the past fou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING FEMALE & NON-BINARY DRUMMERS FOR LIVE PERFORMANCE OPPORTUNITIES

Drummer Queens USA is an all-female drumming collective delivering high-impact percussion performances for corporate events and live experiences across the U.S. We are seeking elite female or non-binary drummers with serious skill and undeniable stage presence. Base location in either New York or L.A strongly preferred. To audition, please video record a drum solo, approximately 60 seconds long, on a drum or percussion instrument of your choice. We want to see who you are and what you like to b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Bad Monkey Props: Lead Fabricator

Company Overview: Bad Monkey Props is a Brooklyn-based prop fabrication company specializing in highly customized props for Broadway theatrical productions. With a passion for creativity and craftsmanship, we bring imagination to life on stage. Our team works closely with designers and production teams to engineer and build innovative, durable, and visually compelling props. Our work is grounded in craftsmanship, technical precision, and a strong commitment to providing the highest quality ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant

JOB TITLE: Production Assistant REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Stage Management Team HOURS: Hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: • Assist in the taping out of the ground plan and any pre-production paperwork. • Generate all appropriate props paperwork, such as preset lists and running documents. • Set up and strike necessary props and scenic elements during rehearsals. • Take detailed notes of any issues with the props and notify the Stage Managemen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Theater Production Supervisor

Thanks for your interest in Success Academy! Running a large, fast-growing, and high-performing network of public charter schools takes a village - families, children, teachers, staff and faculty, advocates, and supporters alike. We are growing fast in New York and expanding to Florida, and we would love to welcome you to our community! We work tirelessly every day to ensure children have access to a fun, rigorous, whole-child education regardless of zip code or economic status. When you join S... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Shop Manager

Join our team as our next Costume Shop Manager! In this role, you'll supervise shop personnel, and work collaboratively with designers and costume faculty to construct costumes that meet the highest quality standards. Best consideration is Mon, Mar 23, 2026. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FIRST SESSION FREE: Online 1-on-1 Actor Coaching for Children and Young Adults

Interested in Musical Theatre or Acting? Auditioning for a show? In a show and want to make clearer, smarter choices? Preparing for college auditions? Want to deepen your acting skills? Still wondering what to do with your hands? Deepen Your Unique Storyt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Theater Performers/Teaching Artists

Looking for high energy performers who have an interest in part-time work teaching musical theater (theater games, improv, acting technique, and often choreographing musical numbers) for Kindergarten - 6th graders at a very reputable establishment on the Upper East Side for over 25 years. Requirements: -Knowledgeable with theater games, improv, and some acting technique based on a provided curriculum. -Must have great rapport with children. -The ability to adapt to change as the environm... (more)