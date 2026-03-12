BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/12/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Development, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/12/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager (Youth Jr. Productions)

Organization: ICDT! Position Type: Part-Time Hours: 10 hours/week (rehearsals are Monday-Fridays 3:45-5:45), additional hours needed for meeting with directing team, tech rehearsals, and performances Pay Rate: $20-$25 per hour, commensurate with experience About ICDT! ICDT! is a youth-focused performing arts center dedicated to creating inclusive, high-quality theatre experiences for young performers and our community. We value collaboration, creativity, and hands-on learning, a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: JR Music Director/ Assistant Director

Organization: ICDT! Position Type: Part-Time Hours: 20 hours/week (rehearsals are Monday-Fridays 3:45-5:45), additional hours needed for tech rehearsals and performances Pay Rate: $25-$30 per hour, commensurate with experience About ICDT! ICDT! is a youth-focused performing arts center dedicated to creating inclusive, high-quality theatre experiences for young performers and our community. We value collaboration, creativity, and hands-on learning, and we strive to create a ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director’s Assistant (KIDS Productions)

Organization: ICDT! Position Type: Part-Time Hours: Saturdays from 9-5pm with possible Sundays, additional hours for tech rehearsals and performances Pay Rate: $20-$25 per hour, commensurate with experience About ICDT! ICDT! is a youth-focused performing arts center dedicated to creating inclusive, high-quality theatre experiences for young performers and our community. We value collaboration, creativity, and hands-on learning, and we strive to create a safe, supportive envi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artists (seasonal to part-time)

Organization: ICDT! Position Type: Part-Time Hours: Based on ICDT! class schedule and teacher availability. Operating hours are as follows: Summer: Mondays-Fridays between 8:30am-5:30pm Fall & Spring: 2:30pm-8pm Possible additional weekend & daytime availability needed Pay Rate: $25-$30 per hour, commensurate with experience About ICDT! ICDT! is a youth-focused performing arts center dedicated to creating inclusive, high-quality theatre experiences for young performer... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Mainstage Lighting Designer

Organization: ICDT! Position Type: Part-Time Hours: Approx. 25-35 hours Lighting Load in (April 27th 10:30-3:30pm) Tech Week (April 27th-30th 4-9pm) Pre scheduled meeting w/ Director (approx 1 hour) On call during performances for questions/issues, (May 1st - 10th) Pay Rate: $850-$1000, commensurate with experience About ICDT! ICDT! is a youth-focused performing arts center dedicated to creating inclusive, high-quality theatre experiences for young performers and o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Miranda Family Fellowships

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching the fifth cohort of its transformative fellowship program in partnership with the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s family philanthropic fund. This ambitious program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically underrepresented communities with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrators or theatre technicians. Each fellowship is str... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Dresser

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Dresser REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Manager FLSA STATUS: Temporary, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $23.71 per hour DATES: 4/23 - 5/31/2026 possible extension to 6/14/2026 UNION: IATSE 769 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street – Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre Wardrobe Dressers for our production of Covenant. The dressers will work with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all costumes. This is an hou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Next Role: Caregiver - No Understudy Guilt Required

Calling all Caregivers! Babysitters! and Nannies! Smart Sitting is looking for creative, energetic caregivers to join our Care Teams! Care Teams are small, vetted groups of sitters matched with NYC families who need part-time, after-school, and flexible childcare (4–8 hours/day). Here's what makes this different: You're not the only person a family is counting on. You're part of a team. So when you book that callback or get cast in a guest spot on SVU, the family is covered and you don't ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Project Manager - Scenic Fabrication Shop

Role Overview Responsible for planning, coordinating, and delivering complex themed-entertainment fabrication projects from concept through installation. Oversees cross-department workflows—including paint, carpentry, welding/metal, CNC machining, and fiberglass—to ensure safe, high-quality, on-schedule, and on-budget execution. Key Responsibilities Project Planning & Coordination · Develop project schedules, milestones, and resource plans across all departments. · Coordinate cross-... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Conservatory Marketing Fellow

Conservatory Marketing Fellow REPORTS TO: Conservatory Marketing Manager STATUS: Part-Time Non-Exempt RATE: $20.00 Hourly LOCATION: 30 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94108 (Hybrid, 80% in-person) DURATION: June 1, 2026 – May 30, 2027 SCHEDULE: Tuesday–Thursday, Core Hours 1:00PM-5:00PM (Average... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute Fall 2026 Semester

Train with industry professionals at NMTI - an intensive 13-week program to master the skills, confidence, and creative insight needed to succeed in professional musical theater. 13 Weeks | 16 Credit Hours Semester Dates: Aug. 30th-Dec. 6th, 2026 The National Music Theater Institute (NMTI)—a new, standalone semester program—offers students a robust, specialized curriculum taught by working professionals to build practical skills needed to thrive as a music theater performer. During... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Theater Institute Fall 2026 Semester

The National Theater Institute (NTI) Semester offers 13 weeks of immersive theater training where you'll be encouraged to join the O'Neill's longstanding legacy of creative risk-taking and bold collaboration. 13 Weeks | 16-20 Credit Hours Semester Dates: Sept. 8th-Dec. 13th, 2026 Choose your Focus: Performance (20 Credit Hours) Directing (16 Credit Hours) Playwriting (16 Credit Hours) THE NTI SEMESTER EXPERIENCE: Classes & Mentorship from Industry Professionals: At NTI, you’ll... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager

Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming in both districts. - Hourly Rate: $21 - Job type: Part-time, seasonal. Fully in-person with no option for remote work. - Schedule: Mostly nights, including Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Around 20 hours per week, rising to 30 hours at peak season. - Projected dates: Late April through September 2026. This is a seasonal position - successful candidates will ne... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenic/Carpentry and Props/Paint- OVERHIRE

SKYPAC is currently compiling a list of Overhire Carpenters to periodically serve in our scenic shop for Ramsey Theatre Company and BgOnstage productions! Scenic/Carpentry This position is primarily responsible for assisting in the construction/fabrication, paint, load-in, and strike of scenic/props elements for assigned productions and events. Ideal candidates should have a broad knowledge of carpentry, tools, and theatrical products; ability to weld or rig is a plus. This ro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenic/Carpentry and Props/Paint- OVERHIRE

SKYPAC is currently compiling a list of Overhire Carpenters to periodically serve in our scenic shop for Ramsey Theatre Company and BGOnstage productions! Scenic/Carpentry This position is primarily responsible for assisting in the construction/fabrication, paint, load-in, and strike of scenic/props elements for assigned productions and events. Ideal candidates should have a broad knowledge of carpentry, tools, and theatrical products; ability to weld or rig is a plus. This role al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Technical Director Status: Full time / Exempt Reports to: Director of Production Salary: $62,000 + benefits The Position The Technical Director (TD) reports directly to the Director of Production and supervises the activities of all technical departments and manages the use and maintenance of theater equipment. The TD works in close cooperation with other members of the technical staff as well as with other key departments to implement the institution’s programs in support of its missio... (more)

Classes / Instruction: General Manager Programing Budget Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The General Management Programming Operations Budget Manager will provide budget management and ov... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat via TOC Arts Partners

About the Opportunity Position Profile Development Director The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO six years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has intro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant

TITLE: Production Assistant DEPARTMENT: Production IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: AEA Stage Managers FLSA: Non-exempt, hourly BASIC FUNCTION: The Production Assistant works as part of the Stage Management staff for Ford’s Theatre’s season. They assist the staff in performing tasks required for the rehearsal and performance processes. All members of the staff are present at meetings, rehearsals, technical rehearsals, and performances. Ford’s Theatre Society values and is committed to maintaining... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager Needed- OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

DBFRT is looking for an experienced stage manager to join our amazing company for the comedy OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS! Would prefer SM be available for the start of rehearsals beginning March 23rd, but flexible; latest start date is April 27th. Typical stage management duties include: taking notes on blocking, being on book/line notes, set and props tracking, backstage management, production communications. Stipend paid: $350+ (pending final number of performances) Rehearsal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Partnerships

JOB TITLE: Manager of Corporate Partnerships REPORTS TO: Deputy Director of Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Corporate Partnerships is the primary fundraiser for corporate relationships at The Goodman. To do this, they interface with Trustees and executive leaders, corporate partners, donors and prospects, working to gr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Labor Relations

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. Our 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Each year, League members bring Broadway to more than 30 million people in New York and more than 200 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League is seeking a Manager of Labor Relations who will be... (more)