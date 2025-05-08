BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/8/2025; Jobs In Costuming, Choreography, Marketing & More.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/8/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Profile Theatre, one of Portland’s most acclaimed cultural institutions, seeks a collaborative, entrepreneurial, and inclusive leader to serve as its Managing Director, co-leading the organization alongside the Artistic Director. One of only two theaters in the nation that highlights the work of contemporary playwrights in deep-dive, multi-year, multi-production collaborations, Profile is at a pivotal moment in its journey — building a sustainable future that honors its distinctive artistic voi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Crafts Artisan

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in millinery, masking making and basic shoe repair for the position of Costume Crafts Artisan. This is a benefits eligible position that is guaranteed a minimum of 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about costume accessory creation, skilled in a variety of sewing techniques and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in clothing construction techniques for the position of First Hand. This is a Part-time Regular (PTR) position that is benefits eligible and will be scheduled for 24 to 32 weeks of work of 40-hours each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about costume construction techniques, skilled in a variety of sewing te... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for a choreographer position for Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! in our ’25-’26 season. The first rehearsal is on December 16, 2025 with a show opening on January 23, 2026. This is a temporary contract (non-employee) position on the artistic team for the production. Much of the script for this show is non-verbal and relies on physical storytelling set to music. This position requires someone who has demonstrated knowledge an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Conservatory Marketing Manager

American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Wig and Makeup Supervisor

The Old Globe, a Tony Award-winning theatre and one of the country’s leading regional LORT B+ theatres seeking qualified applicants for Assistant Wig and Makeup Supervisor. The Old Globe is known for producing a broad range of work from Shakespeare and the classical repertoire to world premiere musicals and plays on its three stages, plus a “Globe for All” touring program that performs in community venues throughout San Diego County. The position will assist the Wig and Makeup Supervisor in ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer Camp Music Directors, Choreographers and Stage Managers

Please state when applying which show(s) you are interested in. We strive to have a different creative team for each show. The MD roles are responsible for teaching the music in the show and then running tracks for the performances. MD’s need to be proficient on the piano and have experience working with the age group listed in each session. Directors/Choreographers should be well versed in staging and choreographing the shows with the age group listed. Stage Managers are responsible... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Intern

Off-Beat Players is an inclusive theatre company for young adults that features performers and production staff with and without disabilities. The Off-Beat Players internship program offers candidates a unique immersion into the efforts behind running a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to inclusion in the arts. Prospective interns should be prepared to jump right in and thrive in a fast-paced theatrical environment. Interns will be directly supervised by members of the production t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Legally Blonde the Musical

Summer Place Theatre in Naperville, IL is holding open auditions for actors 16 and up for their production of Legally Blonde the Musical! Book by Heather Hach Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this m... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 9-July 29)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 70th Season (June 9 – July 29, 2025). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. We are seeking applicants with skills in many areas - not just theater - so those without performing arts experience are also encouraged to apply! Highest need areas includ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Seeking a Stage Manager for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs June 5th-7th. We need an SM to run the lighting board during tech week (design/cue setting will be done by LD) and to attend as many blocking rehearsals as possible. Additional pay will be calculated based on availability for rehearsals prior to tech week.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Designer/Board Operator

Seeking a Sound Designer and Board Operator for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs. The show will run June 5th-7th, with Tech Week occurring June 3rd-5th. Performances will include a 6 piece band and 6 actors (with microphones). ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Seeking a Lighting Designer for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs at AMT Theater. Flat fee for 2 days of design work June 3-4 and implementation during tech. Lighting board with be managed by other staff for the performances June 5-7. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Male Stunt Performers / Face Characters - Six Flags Summer Weekend Festival - LA/NJ

WOW! Entertainment in association with Six Flags Parks is seeking male stunt performers/face character performers for DC Heroes & Villains Fest, a brand new immersive, family-friendly weekend summer entertainment festival. We are casting for familiar DC hero and villain characters, as well as new characters created for this event. Our performers will provide unique guest experiences through comedy, stunt shows, musical performances, and one-on-one interactions with guests. This year's festival... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer - RCSA Frozen Jr. Summer Camp Program & Production

Frozen Jr. Summer Camp Program & Production (Ages 7 - 13) Position: Raue Center School For The Arts – Costume Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $750 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is thrilled to be launching its 2025 Season of productions and is looking for a skilled, self- motivated costume designer to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Potential costume designer should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creativ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: Electrician, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Electrician DEPARTMENT: Production / Stage Operations REPORTS TO: Head Electrician PAY: $28/hr; Seasonal, Full-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Production Assistant

Title: Production Assistant Location: New York City Starting Rate: $16.50/hour Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world, notorious for its free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this year's events, including the popular Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. Manu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporatin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborative... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborativ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Gig looking for theatrical couple (one off)

Casting: "Love Sick Teenagers" Looking for a youthful couple but not necessariliy teenagers, to play a cat-mouse kind of role throughout an event, they would be theatrically engaging with guests, while trying to get to unlock the keys to their lovers heart. Think 1950's happy days soda shop crush, the couple needs to engage with audience/guests and by the end of the night finally together dancing and exchanging class rings and letter jacket. Need to be available for both dates May 18 & 22 bas... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In... (more)