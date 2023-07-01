Broadway Jukebox: Movies Turned Musicals: 80s Edition

Broadway is going back in time this summer! Just yesterday, the iconic Delorean found a permanent parking spot at the Winter Garden Theatre as Back to the Future: The Musical, based on the beloved 1985 film, officially began previews.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

To celebrate its arrival, sing along to this playlist of other 80s movies turned musicals! Enjoy songs from musicals like: Back to the Future, Tootsie, Xanadu, Beetlejuice, Big, 9 to 5, Flashdance, Footloose, Fame, The Color Purple, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a musical absed on an 80s movie stands out to you.

