PRIDE AND PREJUDICE To Open At Theatre 98 This Month

Theatre 98 will present Pride and Prejudice, adapted by Andrew Davies from the novel by Jane Austen. The production is directed by Meghan Lyles and is based on Davies’ adaptation created for the 1995 BBC miniseries.

The play centers on Elizabeth Bennet, a sharp-witted and independent young woman navigating love, family expectations, and social conventions in Regency-era England. When she meets the reserved and wealthy Mr. Darcy, the two form an immediate dislike for one another, only to discover over time that first impressions may be misleading. Themes of romance, class, pride, and personal growth run throughout the story.

Performances will take place over multiple weekends at Theatre 98, with evening performances scheduled Thursday through Saturday and matinees on Sundays. Performances will begin promptly at curtain time, and late seating will not be permitted until intermission.

Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $20 for students. Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged for another performance of the same production at no charge with at least 24 hours’ notice, subject to availability. Seats unclaimed 15 minutes before performance time may be released to standby patrons.

The cast includes Meagan Daves as Elizabeth Bennet, Lindsey Small as Jane Bennet, Lily Grace Gordon as Mary Bennet, Olivia Powe as Lydia Bennet, Rose Pond as Kitty Bennet, Camp Walker as Mr. Bennet, Heather Delker as Mrs. Bennet, Drew Scott as Mr. Darcy, Lilly Casalaro as Georgiana Darcy and Lady Anne de Bourgh, Byron Ammons as Mr. Bingley, Abigail Macaro as Miss Caroline Bingley, Jenni Carter as Mrs. Hurst and Mrs. Gardiner, Keller Bozeman as Sir William Lucas and Mr. Gardiner, Laurel Burchan as Charlotte Lucas, Brian Liddy as Mr. Collins and a Dance Partner, Jessica Sturgis as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Mrs. Reynolds, Luke McVay as George Wickham, Jim Pittman as Denny and a Dance Partner, and Ellie Walker as Hannah and the Maid.