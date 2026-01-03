City Youth Theater To Host Wicked Master Class With National Tour Performer In Waterbury

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Waterbury, CT - City Youth Theater / City Stage Company has announced a special Wicked Master Class led by a performer from the Wicked National Tour, offering aspiring performers a unique opportunity to train with a working professional from one of Broadway's most celebrated productions.

The master class will be taught by Marie Eife, Ensemble member and Elphaba Understudy on the Wicked National Tour. Participants will receive professional-level instruction focusing on acting, performance technique, movement, and musical storytelling.

Event Details:

📅 Saturday, January 18

⏰ 6:00 PM

📍 City Youth Theater / City Stage Company, Waterbury, CT

This one-night educational experience is designed for students and emerging performers interested in musical theatre who want to strengthen their skills, build confidence, and gain insight into the demands of performing at the national tour level.

"Providing access to working professionals is a vital part of our mission," said Shelby C. Davis, Executive Director and Founder of City Youth Theater / City Stage Company. "This master class gives our community direct exposure to industry-level training while reinforcing the importance of arts education right here in Waterbury."

City Youth Theater / City Stage Company is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating accessible, high-quality performing arts education and performance opportunities for youth and emerging artists throughout the Greater Waterbury area.

Registration and additional information are available at www.thecyt.com.