Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 'I Want' Songs

What is an 'I Want' song and which ones are the best? We have the answers!

Aug. 20, 2022  

Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually answered with the aptly named 'I Want' song.

What is an 'I Want' song?

Usually (but not always) one of the first songs in a musical, the 'I Want' song is a quick way to loop in the audience on the motivations of the main character, which often drive his/her actions throughout the rest of the show. The term is widely considered to be coined by composer Lehman Engel.

"I have learned over the years that pretty much any successful musical you can name has an 'I Want' song for its main character within the first fifteen or so minutes of the show," said Stephen Schwartz on the subject. "I can think of exceptions, but frankly, I feel that the lack of such a moment is a weakness in most of those cases."

Which 'I Want' songs are the best? From the Golden Age of Broadway to the Disney Renaissance, we've gathered our favorites in the playlist below!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Pippin, School of Rock, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Little Shop of Horrors, Be More Chill, Chess, The Little Mermaid, Spring Awakening, Rent, Beauty and the Beast, The Bridges of Madison County, Bright Star, West Side Story, Aladdin, The Light in the Piazza, Wicked, Next to Normal, Cinderella, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which 'I Want' song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate summer and throw a Broadway party!



Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 'I Want' SongsBroadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best 'I Want' Songs
August 20, 2022

What is an 'I Want' song? Usually (but not always) one of the first songs in a musical, the 'I Want' song is a quick way to loop in the audience on the motivations of the main character, which often drive his/her actions throughout the rest of the show. Which 'I Want' songs are the best? From the Golden Age of Broadway to the Disney Renaissance, we've gathered our favorites in this playlist.
Sally Struthers, A. J. Holmes & More Will Lead La Mirada's YOUNG FRANKENSTEINSally Struthers, A. J. Holmes & More Will Lead La Mirada's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
August 20, 2022

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment are thrilled to announce full casting for the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN.
International Cellists Unite In Support Of Ukraine On Independence Day Of Ukraine 8/24International Cellists Unite In Support Of Ukraine On Independence Day Of Ukraine 8/24
August 20, 2022

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, has gathered cellists from around the world in a musical tribute dedicated to those who have fought and sacrificed for freedom in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24th of this year. August 24 marks not only the 6-month marker from the start of the war, but more importantly is Independence Day of Ukraine. CelloBello will host several events, including the premiere of an internationally-collaborative music video, a livestream conversation with Ukrainian musicians, and a live conversation with cellists who participated in the project.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE WOODS 2022 Season Begins Performances August 24thSHAKESPEARE IN THE WOODS 2022 Season Begins Performances August 24th
August 20, 2022

Experience the splendor of three Shakespearean plays this August when theater returns to the woods of Vermont. Modernized stagings of three Shakespearean classics will take place weekly from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.
TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On StageTheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At Orlando Repertory Theatre Now On Stage
August 20, 2022

TheaterWorksUSA's acclaimed production of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL celebrates its opening in partnership with Orlando Repertory Theatre as performances have now begun. Tickets for performances through October 2 are available at TWUSA.ORG/DOG-MAN-2022.