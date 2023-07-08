Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Pool Party (Remix)

The heat is on and while you hit the pool this summer, you need some Broadway beats to keep the party going. Get ready to turn up the volume with the Broadway playlist you never knew you needed (but most certainly do). Below, check out 60 Broadway dance, disco and hip-hop remixes that will spice up any pool party.

Enjoy remixed versions of songs from: Hamilton, Rent, Mean Girls, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, The Sound of Music, Aida, Hair, Evita, Chicago, The Lion King, Funny Girl, and so many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway remix stands out to you.

