Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Pool Party (Remix)

Broadway gets remixed for Summer 2023!

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Pool Party (Remix)

The heat is on and while you hit the pool this summer, you need some Broadway beats to keep the party going. Get ready to turn up the volume with the Broadway playlist you never knew you needed (but most certainly do). Below, check out 60 Broadway dance, disco and hip-hop remixes that will spice up any pool party.

Enjoy remixed versions of songs from: Hamilton, Rent, Mean Girls, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, The Sound of Music, Aida, Hair, Evita, Chicago, The Lion King, Funny Girl, and so many more. 

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway remix stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate summer!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Jukebox: A July 4th Playlist Photo
Broadway Jukebox: A July 4th Playlist

Kick off the holiday with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. Get ready to party like it's 1776!

2
Broadway Jukebox: Movies Turned Musicals: 80s Edition Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Movies Turned Musicals: 80s Edition

Broadway is going back in time this summer! Just yesterday, the iconic Delorean found a permanent parking spot at the Winter Garden Theatre as Back to the Future: The Musical, based on the beloved 1985 film, officially began previews.

3
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Heat Up Your Summer Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Heat Up Your Summer

We've rounded up 45 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!

4
Broadway Jukebox: A Fathers Day Playlist Photo
Broadway Jukebox: A Father's Day Playlist

Check out a collection of fatherly tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish, The Full Monty, The Civil War, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Annie, The Lion King, Follies, Hamilton, Les Miserables, In the Heights, Fun Home, and many more!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/8/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/8/2023
Drag Camp Hosted by Canadian Theater Faces Online Threats & HarassmentDrag Camp Hosted by Canadian Theater Faces Online Threats & Harassment
Interview: Peter Krantz, Jesse Dwyre, & George Masswohl on OUTLAW at The Rose StudioInterview: Peter Krantz, Jesse Dwyre, & George Masswohl on OUTLAW at The Rose Studio
Neue Erstbesetzung: Maricel übernimmt die Rolle der Donna in MAMMA MIA!Neue Erstbesetzung: Maricel übernimmt die Rolle der Donna in MAMMA MIA!

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You