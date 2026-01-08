Joshua Henry & More Lead Florida's January 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for January 2026.

Joshua Henry's Get Up, Stand Up!

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - January 25, 2026 through January 25, 2026

Three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry is one of Broadway’s most important leading men today. From his electrifying turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton to his celebrated turn as Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Henry has become a defining voice of the modern Broadway stage — commanding, soulful, and unforgettable. On January 25, Henry brings his one-night-only concert Get Up, Stand Up! to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Fla. — his only orchestra concert of the year, while he stars on Broadway as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime. Backed by the Gulf Coast Symphony, this exclusive evening journeys through the music that shaped him — soul, R&B, and rock — alongside songs from his iconic Broadway roles. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see one of Broadway's brightest stars on stage today LIVE in Southwest Florida! This is the moment Broadway insiders are watching.

Primary Trust

Asolo Repertory Theatre - January 07, 2026 through February 11, 2026

One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-aged man scraping by in small town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibility inside each of us.

“Eboni Booth’s tender 2024 Pulitzer winner, finds value in every life.” – Los Angeles Times

A Tailor Near Me

Florida Studio Theatre - December 10, 2025 through February 15, 2026

In this heartwarming tale, a man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations, both their lives are altered. A Tailor Near Me is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

Come From Away

Maltz Jupiter Theatre - January 06, 2026 through January 25, 2026

On 9/11, the world stopped. On September 12, 2001, the many unimaginable stories moved us all. Come From Away takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them with gratitude. The locals opened their hearts and homes, and hosted this international community of strangers for one week, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. Featuring a rousing score of folk and rock music, Come From Away honors the better side of ourselves, revealing hope and humanity in a time of darkness.

Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway Palm - January 03, 2025 through February 14, 2026

This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring Tradition, Matchmaker, Matchmaker, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset, Fiddler on the Roof is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit.

Romeo and Juliet

Orlando Shakes - January 14, 2026 through February 08, 2026

In a violent world, their families enmeshed in a bloody feud, young Romeo and Juliet fall in love. Despite the many obstacles standing in their way, they’re determined to find a happily ever after together. Will their love succeed, despite the odds?

The Scarlet Letter

American Stage Theatre Company - January 21, 2026 through February 15, 2026

In this reimagined exploration of "original sin,” Hester Prynne navigates a society that frowns upon women who dare to think, love, or rebel. Can she carve her own path and raise her daughter as a “fallen woman” in the Massachusetts Bay colony? Shame and secrets intertwine as Hester, her guilt-ridden lover, and vengeful husband confront the big question: What sins are truly “unforgivable”? In this reimagining of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s seminal work, discover how violence, superstition, and hard truths shape the America we know today.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - January 24, 2026 through February 15, 2026

Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before with this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. “It’s one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It’s a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

