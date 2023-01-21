Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Showtunes About NYC

New York, New York- it's a helluva town!

Jan. 21, 2023  

Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: On the Town, Newsies, Avenue Q, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Wonderful Town, Hello, Dolly!, In the Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about New York City you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2022 and have a Broadway workout!



January 21, 2023

Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.
