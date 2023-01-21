Broadway Jukebox: 75 Showtunes About NYC
New York, New York- it's a helluva town!
Start spreading the news! From the Bronx to the Battery, Broadway has always been all about the city it calls home- New York City. Wanna be a part of it? BroadwayWorld has pulled together 75 of our favorite showtunes about New York City.
Enjoy songs from musicals like: On the Town, Newsies, Avenue Q, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Wonderful Town, Hello, Dolly!, In the Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about New York City you love the most!
