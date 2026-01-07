THE FANTASTICKS Will Be Reimagined as a Gay Love Story For Broadway

A new production of the beloved musical The Fantasticks, reimagined as a contemporary gay love story, is now in development for Broadway under the direction and choreography of Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.

Featuring a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this new version of the world's longest-running musical was completed by Jones before his death in 2023. The adaptation was first presented in 2022 at Flint Repertory Theatre in Flint, MI, and continued its development at several other theatres including Provincetown Playhouse in Provincetown, MA, and Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City, CA.

In this re-envisioned Fantasticks, the central romantic pair—traditionally Matt and Luisa—are now Matt and Lewis, reinterpreting the story's delicate allegory of love, longing, and reconciliation through a gay lens. The show's original pair of fathers, who secretly orchestrate the clandestine love affair between their children, are now mothers.

Originally premiering Off-Broadway on May 3, 1960, at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, The Fantasticks ran for 42 years, playing 17,162 performances, making it the world's longest-running musical. The original cast included Jerry Orbach, Rita Gardner, and Kenneth Nelson. Notable performers who have taken on roles in the show or its revivals include Liza Minnelli, Ricardo Montalbán, Kristin Chenoweth, John Goodman, Megan Mullally, Santino Fontana, and many others. As for its music, the show's signature ballad, “Try to Remember,” has been recorded by hundreds of artists, including Harry Belafonte, Bobby Darin, Gladys Knight, and Plácido Domingo. Other beloved songs from the score, such as “Soon It's Gonna Rain” and “They Were You,” are widely recognized and have been interpreted over the decades by Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, Tony Bennett, Perry Como, Josh Groban, and Dionne Warwick, among others.

The production will feature new orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis (Broadway: Death Becomes Her, New York, New York), scenic design by Jason Sherwood (Emmy Award winner for The Academy Awards; Off-Broadway: The Baker's Wife, Bad Kreyòl) and casting by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA (Broadway: Hamilton, Ragtime, Maybe Happy Ending).

Casting, additional creative team members, and performance timeline will be announced in the coming months.