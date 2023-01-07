Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes to Get You Whipped Into Shape

Need some motivation for your post-holidays workout? We've got you covered!

Jan. 07, 2023  

Ready to start working off those holiday feasts? BroadwayWorld wants to help you get moving this January. Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curated collection of showtunes to energize your very Broadway workout.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Legally Blonde, & Juliet, Footloose, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, Aida, Bring It On, Head over Heels, Heathers, Hairspray, In the Heights and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune makes you want to move!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2022 and bundle up for winter!



