Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022

Which cast recording of 2022 stands out to YOU?

Dec. 29, 2022  

2022 was a big year for musicals. Since January, Broadway has welcomed 17 musicals, both new works and revivals of beloved favorites. The good news is that many of them have already released cast recordings! BroadwayWorld has pulled together 50 of the best songs from this year.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Six, Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Mr. Saturday Night, Into the Woods and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which cast recording of 2022 stands out to you!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate the holidays and get ready for winter!


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Let Go of Your Holiday Stress
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!
Broadway Jukebox: Jam to the Music of & JULIET Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Jam to the Music of & JULIET
Earlier this week, the worlds of Broadway and pop music collided when & Juliet officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Need musical motivation to get you ready for the show? Listen to all 30 of the original songs in this playlist!
Broadway Jukebox: A Very Merry Broadway Holiday Photo
Broadway Jukebox: A Very Merry Broadway Holiday
Check out holiday classics sung by some of Broadway's biggest stars, such as Billy Porter, Julie Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom, Jr., Norm Lewis, Idina Menzel, Angela Lansbury, Linda Eder, Matthew Morrison and many more.
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes for a Broadway Thanksgiving! Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes for a Broadway Thanksgiving!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oliver!, Waitress, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On the Town, Shrek, Something Rotten!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Shop of Horrors, She Loves Me, Beauty and the Beast, Sweeney Todd, Flower Drum Song, In the Heights, and so many more!

From This Author - Team BWW


Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022
December 29, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Six, Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Mr. Saturday Night, Into the Woods and more!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/29/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/29/2022
December 29, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse AllegationsChildren's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations
December 28, 2022

Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes To ABS Waterfront Theatre in FebruaryTHE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes To ABS Waterfront Theatre in February
December 27, 2022

There’s been a bit of drama in the local choir. Splintering off from the original group, a small band of oddballs have gathered in a quintessentially country town hall to begin again. It’s cold, it’s musty and the heater is on the blink. But they’ve got a new name, they’ve got their voices and they’ve got each other. All they need now is a song to sing. Will our heroes find a way to harmonise?
Disney's FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next MonthDisney's FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next Month
December 27, 2022

Frozen is coming to Broadway in Sacramento next month!  Performances run January 4th through January 15th.
share