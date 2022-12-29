Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2022

2022 was a big year for musicals. Since January, Broadway has welcomed 17 musicals, both new works and revivals of beloved favorites. The good news is that many of them have already released cast recordings! BroadwayWorld has pulled together 50 of the best songs from this year.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Six, Funny Girl, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Almost Famous, Mr. Saturday Night, Into the Woods and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which cast recording of 2022 stands out to you!

