Broadway Jukebox: The Tony-Nominated Music of 2023

Belt your face off to this season's best songs!

The 2023 Tony nominations are in, which means that we all have something to sing about! From the old red hills of Marietta to the cornfields of Cobb County and the skating rinks of New Jersey, get into the spirit of this Broadway season with this 2023 Tony Awards playlist. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

Enjoy songs from sone of the Tony nominated show sof the season, including: Some Like It Hot, Shucked, Parade, & Juliet, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbp, KPOP, Almost Famous, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Tony-nomitaed showtune of 2023 you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to songs about NYC and celebrate Spring!

