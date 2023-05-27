Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes for Memorial Day

Enjoy songs from musicals like On the Town, Bandstand, The Civil War, White Christmas, An American in Paris, and more.

By:
Memorial Day weekend is here and BroadwayWorld is celebrating our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice. Need some showtunes to liven up your barbecue? We've got you covered!

Below, check out 40 songs from Broadway musicals that are sung by characters eager to join the fight, soldiers at war, and civilians reflecting on loss. From treasured classics like On the Town and White Christmas, to new works like Dogfight and Hamilton, enjoy your Memorial Day Broadway-style!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Memorial Day showtune stands out to you.
 
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to songs about NYC and celebrate the Tony-nominated music of 2023!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!




