Brief 8/14: Read the Reviews For GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER, and More!

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2018

Full casting for Bill Kenwright's highly anticipated new production of Saturday Night Fever has been announced. Joining acclaimed dancer and actor Richard Winsor as Tony Manero, in his first leading role in a major musical, is: Kate Parr (Follies) in the role of Stephanie, Owen Broughton (Gus), Michael Cortez (Joey), Raphael Pace (Bobbie C) and Jared Thompson (Double Jay).. (more...)

2) Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page Will Lead London Production of Broadway-Bound HADESTOWN - Full Cast Announced!

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2018

Casting has been announced for the London production of Broadway-bound Hadestown! It was announced today that Amber Gray and Patrick Page will reprise their original New York Theatre Workshop roles of Persephone and Hades. They will be joined by Reeve Carney as Orpheus, a role he performed alongside Gray and Page at the Citadel Theatre (Edmonton, Canada). New cast members Andre De Shields and Eva Noblezada will take the roles of Hermes and Eurydice, with Rosie Fletcher, Carly Mercedes Dyer, and Gloria Onitiri as the Fates. Completing the cast are Sharif Afifi, Beth Hinton-Lever, Seyi Omooba, Aiesha Pease, Joseph Prouse, Jordan Shaw, and Shaq Taylor.. (more...)

3) Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, and Mike Wartella Will Lead a Workshop of Dion DiMucci Musical THE WANDERER

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2018

The Wanderer, the new musical based on the life of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, has found the cast for its workshop. Mike Wartella will play Dion himself, while Christy Altomare will play Dion's wife, Susan. Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block will play Johnny. The full cast is listed below!. (more...)

4) Goodspeed Cancels Performances of CYRANO Due to Blake Jenner's Exit, Now Closing September 2

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2018

There has been a change in the performance schedule for Goodspeed Musicals' current production CYRANO. Due to the pending departure of one of the cast members, we must close after the 6:30pm performance on September 2, 2018. Previously scheduled performances for August 29-30 and September 5-9 have been cancelled. All other performances will remain as scheduled.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff Sing Six Original Songs From FREAKY FRIDAY

by Stage Tube - August 13, 2018

Disney Channel's musical film adaptation of Freaky Friday officially aired on Friday, August 10. The musical featured an original score written by Broadway veterans Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then). The pair penned nine original songs for the musical and you can watch the cast, including Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff, sing six of them in the clips from the film below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Natascia Diaz, Steffanie Leigh, and More Lead Cast of Signature's PASSION, beginning performances tonight!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Check out more photos here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sarah Brightman, who turns 58 today!

Sarah Brightman's West End debut was at the age of 13 in "I and Albert". She originated the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera in London and in New York. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for the role in 1988.

On the West End she also appeared in Cats and Nightingale, and on Broadway she was a replacement in Aspects of Love in 1990.

Sarah married composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1984 until 1990.

She has recorded a number of solo albums, including 1988's The Trees They Grow So High, 1989's The Songs That Got Away, 1990s As I Come of Age, 1993's Dive, 1995's Fly, and 1998's Eden. More recent albums include La Luna (2001) and Harem (June, 2003.)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







