Photo Coverage: The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Celebrates Window Opening at Henri Bendel

Aug. 13, 2018  

Yesterday was big...HUGE...for the cast of Pretty Woman on Broadway! Iconic fashion accessories brand Henri Bendel hosted an event to celebrate its partnership with Pretty Woman: The Musical at its Fifth Avenue flagship location. The window of the store has been taken over with a display from the new musical.

To celebrate, the cast, including Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and more, came to the store to sip champagne and meet with fans yesterday, August 12. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre Friday, July 20, 2018. It officially opens this Thursday, August 16.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Henri Bendel Pretty Woman Window

Henri Bendel Pretty Woman Window

Anna Eilinsfeld, Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Allison Blackwell and Jessica Crouch

Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Allison Blackwell, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

Andy Karl, Allison Blackwell, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Orfeh and Samantha Barks

Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Allison Blackwell, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Paula Wagner, Andy Karl, Allison Blackwell, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

Ezra Knight, Jason Danieley, Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Paula Wagner, Andy Karl, Allison Blackwell, Jessica Crouch and Anna Eilinsfeld

Orfeh, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl and The Cast of Pretty Woman

Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks and Ezra Knight

Andy Karl

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Andy Karl

Paula Wagner

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

Orfeh and Samantha Barks

Orfeh and Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks

Orfeh and Samantha Barks

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Orfeh, Samantha Barks and Andy Karl

