BWW TV Exclusive: Disney Gets Freaky! Thomas Schumacher Explains How FREAKY FRIDAY Became Disney's First Stage to TV Adaptation

While some of the most cherished Disney musicals (from Beauty and the Beast to The Little Mermaid) made a splash on the big screen before arriving on Broadway, others have forged their own paths into the hearts of audiences. On August 10 (8:00-9:45 p.m., EDT/PDT), Disney Theatrical Productions celebrated its first stage-to-television collaboration with the Disney Channel in adapting its original stage musical Freaky Friday for a worldwide televised premiere.

Executive produced by Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions and Steve Carr and Susan Cartsonis, the Disney Channel premiere stars Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorf. Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine Blake in the stage premiere of Freaky Friday at Signature Theatre, followed by productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and Alley Theatre.

Below, Schumacher chats with Richard Ridge about Disney's unconventional decision to transform the stage musical for television, discusses the musical's future beyond television, and course, updates us on Disney's current Broadway smash hits- The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen.

