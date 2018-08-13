VIDEO: Watch the Touring Cast of ON YOUR FEET Take a Bow in 360 Degrees!

Fans can now feel like they in the audience at the Denver stop of the On Your Feet national tour, thanks to an all new video released by the Denver Center. You can now get a 360-degree look at the touring cast of On Your Feet taking their bow in Denver! Check out the video below!

On Your Feet performs in Denver through Aug. 19.

The first national tour of "On Your Feet!" premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami last October 2017. It continues to tour until next year.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a new musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan. Now in its second smash year on Broadway, On Your Feet! began performances at the Marquis Theatre on Monday, October 5, 2015, with an opening night of November 5, 2015, following a Pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre from June 2-July 5, 2015. The musical is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris(Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical). In addition to the national tour, On Your Feet! will have its International Premiere this fall at the Beatrix Theatre in Utrecht, Netherlands, on October 29, 2017, and plans for additional worldwide productions in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Mexico and Japan are currently underway.

The production design team features Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa(Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe(Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman), the On Your Feet! Orchestra includes several members of Miami Sound Machine, including Edwin Bonilla, Olbin Burgos, Jorge Casas, Teddy Mulet and Clay Ostwald. Additional members of the band include: Barry Danielian, Javier Diaz, David Fernandez, Paul Livant, J.J. McGeehan, Manuel Ruiz, and Tom Timko. Multiple members of Miami Sound Machine will join the National Tour of On Your Feet!, led by Clay Ostwald as Musical Director.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Having recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander (President), continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Executive Producer Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest-running shows in Las Vegas history.

Buy tickets from OnYourFeetMusical.com.

