Goodspeed Cancels Performances of CYRANO Due to Blake Jenner's Exit, Now Closing September 2

There has been a change in the performance schedule for Goodspeed Musicals' current production CYRANO. Due to the pending departure of one of the cast members, we must close after the 6:30pm performance on September 2, 2018. Previously scheduled performances for August 29-30 and September 5-9 have been cancelled. All other performances will remain as scheduled.

Blake Jenner, who plays Christian, will be leaving the company to star in an upcoming television project. Goodspeed's efforts to find a replacement have been unsuccessful.

All ticket holders for the cancelled performances will be contacted by the Goodspeed Box Office and will receive a full refund. To ensure that the phone lines are kept clear and everyone who has tickets for a cancelled performance can be reached in a timely fashion please do not call Goodspeed directly.

Goodspeed offers a sincere apology for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen situation.

The legendary romance Cyrano about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters is rekindled in a timeless and unconventional new musical. Cyrano agrees to woo his true love, Roxanne, on behalf of another in this classic tale of unrequited love. New music by members of the Grammy Award-winning indie alternative band The National drives this story of mistaken identity, selfless courage and buried desire. Directed by Erica Schmidt, Cyrano features Music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, and Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

