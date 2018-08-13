VIDEO: Watch Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff Sing Six Original Songs From FREAKY FRIDAY

Disney Channel's musical film adaptation of Freaky Friday officially aired on Friday, August 10. The musical featured an original score written by Broadway veterans Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then). The pair penned nine original songs for the musical and you can watch the cast, including Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff, sing six of them in the clips from the film below!

Executive produced by Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions and Steve Carr and Susan Cartsonis ("Deidra & Laney Rob a Train," "What Women Want"), the Disney Channel premiere stars Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff(The Little Mermaid, Something Rotten) and Cozi Zuehlsdorf ("Dolphin Tale"). Blickenstaff originated the role of Katherine Blake in the stage premiere of Freaky Friday at Signature Theatre, followed by productions at La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse and Alley Theatre.

Since its world stage premiere at Signature Theatre in 2016, there have been several professional licensed productions of Freaky Friday. The full-length stage musical is currently available for licensing. Additionally, a new one-act stage version of the musical based on the Disney Channel Original Movie is now available for licensing.

