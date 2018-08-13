Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, and Mike Wartella Will Lead a Workshop of Dion DiMucci Musical THE WANDERER

The Wanderer, the new musical based on the life of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, has found the cast for its workshop. Mike Wartella will play Dion himself, while Christy Altomare will play Dion's wife, Susan. Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block will play Johnny. The full cast is listed below!

The workshop will be held on September 13/14th at the Jerome Robbins Theatre at the Baryshnikov Arts Center. The musical, written by Charles Messina ("A Room of My Own"), is eying a possible Broadway bow.



"The story of Dion is a major part of rock and roll history and in casting THE WANDERER we were careful to ensure that the actors lived up to the music legends they are playing. THE WANDERER is a book with substance. We are calling it a real life musical. We are excited to bring this authentic and untold story to the stage with such a talented cast." said producer, Jill Menza.



The cast of THE WANDERER:

Christy Altomare - Susan

Joey McIntyre - Johnny

Michael Wartella - Dion DiMucci

Joli Tribuzio - Dion's mother, Frances DiMucci

Johnny Tammaro - Dion's father, Pat DiMucci

Michael Kostroff - Bob Schwartz, one of Dion's management team

Michael Mastro - Gene Schwartz, Bob's brother and one of Dion's management team

Stephen Cerf - legendary rocker, the Big Bopper

Billy Finn - Buddy Holly and Ensemble.

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland - Ritchie Valens

Lance Roberts - Willie Green

Holly Ann Butler and Natalie Gallo are part of the Ensemble

Additional casting to be announced soon.



THE WANDERER is directed by Kenneth Ferrone ("RENT LIVE"), with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby (FROZEN, HOW TO SUCCEED...).

