Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway

Gettin' the Band Back Together on Broadway, directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, celebrates its official opening night tonight!

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: This isn't a show that worries at all about internal logic or credibility or diversity; it's an ode of lamentation to lost youth, a theme as old as Broadway itself. No crime there and some discount ticketbuyers will have fun. There even are a few touching moments when the musical manages to home in on the repressiveness of small-town lives and dreams.

Matt Windman, amNY: Originality (as in not being based on a pre-existing film or song catalog) turns out to not be the equivalent of quality in "Gettin' the Band Back Together," a tacky, witless and amateurish new pop-rock musical set in Sayreville, New Jersey, that might have been commendable had it been written and performed by high school students from Sayreville, but is a total embarrassment to find on Broadway.

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: To say that the humor is unsophisticated is an understatement. The jokes are frequently hoary ("We're on, Mitch," Tygen taunts. "We're on like your prom date's dress.") and such running gags as Tygen constantly beginning epigrams only to leave them uncompleted ("It's like my dad used to say. There are two kinds of people in the world.") get tired awfully fast.

David Cote, Observer: Having sat through the sweaty, janky garbage fire Gettin' the Band Back Together, I strongly suspect that producer and book writer Ken Davenport has a chest tattoo that reads (in Gothic script), "No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public." Davenport, who is also responsible for My First Time (about losing your virginity), The Awesome '80s Prom and That Bachelorette Show, seems to never hesitate in grabbing, shall we say, the fruit that hangs low.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: That song, titled "Bart's Confession" and delivered with real gusto by Klaitz, almost makes you forget the previous dozen songs by Mark Allen that too accurately capture the homogeneous anonymity of garage bands, lounge acts and wedding singers. There's also an exuberant dance-off between the two bands, cleverly choreographed by Chris Bailey, that's far more imaginative than the final contest.

