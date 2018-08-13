Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page Will Lead London Production of Broadway-Bound HADESTOWN - Full Cast Announced!

Casting has been announced for the London production of Broadway-bound Hadestown! It was announced today that Amber Gray and Patrick Page will reprise their original New York Theatre Workshop roles of Persephone and Hades. They will be joined by Reeve Carney as Orpheus, a role he performed alongside Gray and Page at the Citadel Theatre (Edmonton, Canada). New cast members André De Shields and Eva Noblezada will take the roles of Hermes and Eurydice, with Rosie Fletcher, Carly Mercedes Dyer, and Gloria Onitiri as the Fates. Completing the cast are Sharif Afifi, Beth Hinton-Lever, Seyi Omooba, Aiesha Pease, Joseph Prouse, Jordan Shaw, and Shaq Taylor.

Rachel Chavkin, director of Hadestown, said: 'This company is an extraordinary mix of artists - each is wholly unique, and brings a depth of soul and craft to the project. We're thrilled to have back Amber Gray and Patrick Page, who have been with the show since the beginning, and Reeve Carney who did extraordinary work on the Canadian premiere. André De Shields is a legend and brings heartbreaking, invaluable experience to the storytelling, and Eva Noblezada captures a combination of toughness and vulnerability... I cannot wait to be in the room with these actors and the whole ensemble.'

Celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Ms. Chavkin have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new musical that mixes modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

In the warmth of summertime, songwriter Orpheus and his muse Eurydice are living it up and falling in love. But as winter approaches, reality sets in: these young dreamers cannot survive on songs alone. Tempted by the promise of plenty, Eurydice is lured to the depths of industrial Hadestown. On a quest to save her, Orpheus journeys to the underworld where their trust in each other is put to a final test.

Directed by Ms. Chavkin, with set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreography by David Neumann, musical direction and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, orchestrations and arrangements by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg. Hadestown US casting by Stewart/Whitley, UK casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown will transfer to Broadway in 2019, with casting to be confirmed.

