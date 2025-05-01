2025 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, May 1, by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Chita Rivera Awards.

Some honorees have already been announced. Celia Keenan-Bolger will receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts. Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to: Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Learn about how the nominees are decided. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows and recap the whole season. Lastly, check out which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below...

Best Play

Oh, Mary!

JOB

The Roommate

The Hills of California

McNeal

Left on Tenth

Cult of Love

All In: Comedy About Love

English

Purpose

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Musical

A Wonderful World

Maybe Happy Ending

Tammy Faye

Swept Away

Death Becomes Her

Redwood

Buena Vista Social Club

Operation Mincemeat

Boop! The Musical

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Smash

Just In Time

Real Women Have Curves

Dead Outlaw

Best Revival of a Play

Home

Yellow Face

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Eureka Day

Othello

Glengarry Glen Ross

Best Revival of a Musical

Once Upon a Mattress

Sunset Boulevard

Elf

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Floyd Collins

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Peter Friedman, Job

Peter Gallagher, Left on Tenth

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Henry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Jim Parsons, Our Town

Denzel Washington, Othello

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Sydney Lemmon, Job

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Julianna Margulies, Left on Tenth

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd

Jon Gallagher, Jr., Swept Away

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Grey Henson, Elf

James Monroe Igleheart, A Wonderful World

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Natasha Hodgson, Operation Mincemeat

Robyn Hurder, Smash

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years