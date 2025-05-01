2025 Tony Awards Nominations- A Complete Guide

The 78th Annual Tony Award nominations will be announced on May 1, 2025.
The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, May 1, by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.
Some honorees have already been announced. Celia Keenan-Bolger will receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts. Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to: Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Learn about how the nominees are decided. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows and recap the whole season. Lastly, check out which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below...
Oh, Mary!
JOB
The Roommate
The Hills of California
McNeal
Left on Tenth
Cult of Love
All In: Comedy About Love
English
Purpose
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
A Wonderful World
Maybe Happy Ending
Tammy Faye
Swept Away
Death Becomes Her
Redwood
Buena Vista Social Club
Operation Mincemeat
Boop! The Musical
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Smash
Just In Time
Real Women Have Curves
Dead Outlaw
Home
Yellow Face
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Eureka Day
Othello
Glengarry Glen Ross
Once Upon a Mattress
Sunset Boulevard
Elf
Gypsy
The Last Five Years
Floyd Collins
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Peter Friedman, Job
Peter Gallagher, Left on Tenth
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Henry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Jim Parsons, Our Town
Denzel Washington, Othello
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Sydney Lemmon, Job
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Julianna Margulies, Left on Tenth
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cumming, Operation Mincemeat
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd
Jon Gallagher, Jr., Swept Away
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Grey Henson, Elf
James Monroe Igleheart, A Wonderful World
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Natasha Hodgson, Operation Mincemeat
Robyn Hurder, Smash
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years
