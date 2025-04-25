How are Tony Nominees Decided?

Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.
For Broadway fans, the highlight of every spring is the announcement of the Tony Award nominationsâ€”the most prestigious recognition in American theatre. But how are Tony nominees chosen, and who gets to decide? In this guide, we break down the Tony Awards nomination process and reveal how Broadwayâ€™s biggest honors are determined.
The nominees are selcted by The Tony Awards Nominating Committee, which is a rotating group of approximately 50 theatre professionals (62 members in 2025) selected by the Tony Awards Administration Committee.Â Nominators serve staggered three-year terms and are expected to attend every new Broadway production. Each year, soon after the Tony eligibility deadline, they convene to cast their votes for nominations. The voting process is conducted via confidential ballots, overseen by an independent accounting firm. The results are then revealed early the next morning.Â View a full list of rules here.
-The Tony Awards Nominating Committee must consist of 15 to 65 individuals, appointed by majority vote of the Tony Awards Administration Committee, with at least 10 affirmative votes required. Appointed members are randomly divided into three groups to serve staggered one-, two-, and three-season terms, ensuring at least five new members rotate in each year. Eligible members must have professional or educational experience in theater, represent a broad range of expertise, commit to attending all eligible productions, and may not be active members of the media. No expenses are covered for committee members.Â
-A Nominator must step down from the Nominating Committee for any season during their three-year term if any of the following conditions apply: they are actively involved in a Broadway production eligible for a Tony Award; they are unable to attend every eligible production that season; they cannot see all eligible performers or production elements; or they work for or serve on the board of an organization with a financial stake in a Tony-eligible production.
-After the season's Eligibility Date, the Tony Nominating Committee meets on a date set by the Tony Awards Administration Committee to select that seasonâ€™s nominees. Each member receives a ballot for each award category, listing eligible candidates and the number of nomination slots. They may discuss the candidates for up to two hours but cannot take informal votes or gauge likely outcomes. After the discussion, members vote by secret ballot, which is collected and counted by an independent accounting firm. Nominations must reflect the best of the season, based solely on the official list. No write-ins or proxy votes are allowed, and vote counts remain confidential.
-Each Nominating Committee member must vote for exactly the number of nominees specified on the ballot for each category. Nominees are the candidates who receive the highest number of votes up to the set number. Members can only abstain from voting in a category if they have a direct relationship with an eligible individual in that category. In all other categories, voting is mandatory. If there is a tie that would result in too many nominees, it is resolved according to established rules. The Nominating Committee cannot eliminate any award categories once theyâ€™ve been set.
Bob Balaban â€“Â Actor / Producer / Director / Writer
Danielle Barlow â€“Â Theatre Administrator
Sarah Benson â€“Â Director
Rick Boynton â€“Â Producer / Script Consultant / Dramaturg
Brian Harlan Brooks* â€“Â Director / Choreographer / DEI Director
Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price* â€“Â Theatre Educator / Director
Kevin Cahoon* â€“Â Actor / Director
Adam Chanler-Berat â€“Â Actor / Playwright
Victoria Clark* â€“Â Actor / Director / Educator
Jordan E. Cooper â€“Â Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer
Carmel Dean â€“Â Composer / Arranger / Orchestrator / Music Director
Ty Defoe â€“Â Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller
Andy Einhorn â€“Â Music Supervisor / Conductor
Dan Foster â€“Â Actor / Director / Producer
Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D.* â€“Â Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg
Deeksha Gaur* â€“Â Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund
Linda Goodrich â€“Â Director / Choreographer
Miranda Haymon â€“Â Director
James Ijames* â€“Â Playwright / Director / Educator
Michael R. Jackson â€“Â Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist
Christine Toy Johnson â€“Â Playwright / Actor / Director
Rosalie Joseph* â€“Â Casting Director
Rod Kaats* â€“Â Producer / Director
Raja Feather Kelly â€“Â Choreographer / Director
Michael Korie â€“Â Librettist / Lyricist
Kathy Landau â€“Â Executive Director, Symphony Space
Andrea Lauer â€“Â Costume Designer
Zhailon Levingston â€“Â Director
Jose Llana â€“Â Actor
Peter Marks* â€“Â Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post
Jess McLeod â€“Â Director
Lisa McNulty â€“Â Producing Artistic Director WP Theater
Ira Mont â€“Â Production Stage Manager
Jacqueline Diane Moscou â€“Â Actor / Director
Helen Park â€“Â Composer / Lyricist
Jessica Paz* â€“Â Sound Designer
Georgina Pazcoguin* â€“Â Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate
Ralph B. PeÃ±a â€“Â Playwright / Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company
Karen Perry* â€“Â Costume Designer
Nancy Piccione â€“Â Retired Casting Director
Jill Rafson â€“Â Producing Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company
Bill Rauch â€“Â Director / Artistic Director, The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)
T. Oliver Reid* â€“Â Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Educator
Liam Robinson* â€“Â Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor
Carole Rothman* â€“Â Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater
Susan Sampliner â€“Â Retired Company Manager
Dick Scanlan â€“Â Librettist / Lyricist / Playwright / Director
Florie Seery â€“Â Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
Rachel Sheinkin â€“Â Playwright / Librettist
Devario Simmons â€“Â Costume Designer
Walt Spangler â€“Â Scenic Designer
Mark Stanley* â€“Â Lighting Designer
Susan Soon He Stanton* â€“Â Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter
Sam Strasfeld* â€“Â Actor
Jason Tam â€“Â Actor
Cori Thomas â€“Â Playwright / Actor
Reginald Van Lee â€“Â Theatre Arts Advocate / Patron and National Leader
Alexandria Wailes* â€“Â Actor / Director / Choreographer
Ben Wexler â€“Â Composer / Lyricist
*New Nominating Committee Members in 2025
The Tony Awards Administration Committee consists of 24 members: 10 appointed by the American Theatre Wing, 10 by the Broadway League, and one representative each from the Dramatists Guild, Actorsâ€™ Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. This group is responsible for deciding eligibility for all award categories and reviewing the rules that govern the Tonys. At its discretion, the committee can also present non-competitive honors, including Special Tony Awards, the Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, and the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre.
Ted Chapin
Michael David
Sue Frost
John Gore
Heather Hitchens
David Henry Hwang
Natasha Katz
Jason Laks
Kenny Leon
Kevin McCollum
Dessie Moynihan
Carl Mulert
James L. Nederlander
Laura Penn
Michael Price
Judith O. Rubin
Peter Schneider
Thomas Schumacher
Ralph Sevush
Emilio Sosa
David Stone
Bernard Telsey
Al Vincent
Lia Vollack
The Tony Awards Administration Committee meets periodically and is responsible, among other duties, for deciding eligibility for all award categories. A minimum of 16 members must be present to constitute a quorum for any official action. To be considered for a nomination, a candidate must receive a majority of affirmative votes from the committee members in attendance.Â View a full list of rules here.
Eligibility is contingent not just on artistic or scheduling criteria, but also on full cooperation with the Awards' governance, processes, and legal standards. To be considered eligible for Tony Award nominations, a production must meet several key criteria set by the Tony Awards Administration Committee:
Legitimacy & Venue: The production must be deemed a legitimate theatrical work and must officially open in an approved Broadway theater by the seasonâ€™s eligibility deadline.
Performance Schedule: It must open on or before the eligibility cutoff and maintain a conventional playing schedule.Â
Voter Access: The producer must invite all eligible Tony voters and committee members to attend a performance free of charge within specified timeframes.
Certification: The producer must submit a signed certification affirming compliance with Tony rules, accepting the authority of all relevant Tony committees, and agreeing not to challenge their decisions legally.
Legal and Logistical Responsibility: The producer also agrees to follow trademark rules, refrain from lawsuits related to the Awards, and indemnify the Awards bodies against any legal actions related to the production.
Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1 at 9am ET. Learn more about this Broadway season and everything to know about this year's Tony Awards.
