How are Tony Nominees Decided?

For Broadway fans, the highlight of every spring is the announcement of the Tony Award nominationsâ€”the most prestigious recognition in American theatre. But how are Tony nominees chosen, and who gets to decide? In this guide, we break down the Tony Awards nomination process and reveal how Broadwayâ€™s biggest honors are determined.

Who decides the Tony nominees?

The nominees are selcted by The Tony Awards Nominating Committee, which is a rotating group of approximately 50 theatre professionals (62 members in 2025) selected by the Tony Awards Administration Committee.Â Nominators serve staggered three-year terms and are expected to attend every new Broadway production. Each year, soon after the Tony eligibility deadline, they convene to cast their votes for nominations. The voting process is conducted via confidential ballots, overseen by an independent accounting firm. The results are then revealed early the next morning.Â View a full list of rules here.

The Details:

-The Tony Awards Nominating Committee must consist of 15 to 65 individuals, appointed by majority vote of the Tony Awards Administration Committee, with at least 10 affirmative votes required. Appointed members are randomly divided into three groups to serve staggered one-, two-, and three-season terms, ensuring at least five new members rotate in each year. Eligible members must have professional or educational experience in theater, represent a broad range of expertise, commit to attending all eligible productions, and may not be active members of the media. No expenses are covered for committee members.Â

-A Nominator must step down from the Nominating Committee for any season during their three-year term if any of the following conditions apply: they are actively involved in a Broadway production eligible for a Tony Award; they are unable to attend every eligible production that season; they cannot see all eligible performers or production elements; or they work for or serve on the board of an organization with a financial stake in a Tony-eligible production.

-After the season's Eligibility Date, the Tony Nominating Committee meets on a date set by the Tony Awards Administration Committee to select that seasonâ€™s nominees. Each member receives a ballot for each award category, listing eligible candidates and the number of nomination slots. They may discuss the candidates for up to two hours but cannot take informal votes or gauge likely outcomes. After the discussion, members vote by secret ballot, which is collected and counted by an independent accounting firm. Nominations must reflect the best of the season, based solely on the official list. No write-ins or proxy votes are allowed, and vote counts remain confidential.

-Each Nominating Committee member must vote for exactly the number of nominees specified on the ballot for each category. Nominees are the candidates who receive the highest number of votes up to the set number. Members can only abstain from voting in a category if they have a direct relationship with an eligible individual in that category. In all other categories, voting is mandatory. If there is a tie that would result in too many nominees, it is resolved according to established rules. The Nominating Committee cannot eliminate any award categories once theyâ€™ve been set.

Who is on the 2024-2025 Nominating Committee?

Bob Balaban â€“Â Actor / Producer / Director / Writer

Danielle Barlow â€“Â Theatre Administrator

Sarah Benson â€“Â Director

Rick Boynton â€“Â Producer / Script Consultant / Dramaturg

Brian Harlan Brooks* â€“Â Director / Choreographer / DEI Director

Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price* â€“Â Theatre Educator / Director

Kevin Cahoon* â€“Â Actor / Director

Adam Chanler-Berat â€“Â Actor / Playwright

Victoria Clark* â€“Â Actor / Director / Educator

Jordan E. Cooper â€“Â Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer

Carmel Dean â€“Â Composer / Arranger / Orchestrator / Music Director

Ty Defoe â€“Â Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller

Andy Einhorn â€“Â Music Supervisor / Conductor

Dan Foster â€“Â Actor / Director / Producer

Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D.* â€“Â Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg

Deeksha Gaur* â€“Â Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

Linda Goodrich â€“Â Director / Choreographer

Miranda Haymon â€“Â Director

James Ijames* â€“Â Playwright / Director / Educator

Michael R. Jackson â€“Â Bookwriter / Composer / Lyricist

Christine Toy Johnson â€“Â Playwright / Actor / Director

Rosalie Joseph* â€“Â Casting Director

Rod Kaats* â€“Â Producer / Director

Raja Feather Kelly â€“Â Choreographer / Director

Michael Korie â€“Â Librettist / Lyricist

Kathy Landau â€“Â Executive Director, Symphony Space

Andrea Lauer â€“Â Costume Designer

Zhailon Levingston â€“Â Director

Jose Llana â€“Â Actor

Peter Marks* â€“Â Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post

Jess McLeod â€“Â Director

Lisa McNulty â€“Â Producing Artistic Director WP Theater

Ira Mont â€“Â Production Stage Manager

Jacqueline Diane Moscou â€“Â Actor / Director

Helen Park â€“Â Composer / Lyricist

Jessica Paz* â€“Â Sound Designer

Georgina Pazcoguin* â€“Â Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate

Ralph B. PeÃ±a â€“Â Playwright / Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company

Karen Perry* â€“Â Costume Designer

Nancy Piccione â€“Â Retired Casting Director

Jill Rafson â€“Â Producing Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company

Bill Rauch â€“Â Director / Artistic Director, The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

T. Oliver Reid* â€“Â Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Educator

Liam Robinson* â€“Â Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor

Carole Rothman* â€“Â Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater

Susan Sampliner â€“Â Retired Company Manager

Dick Scanlan â€“Â Librettist / Lyricist / Playwright / Director

Florie Seery â€“Â Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre

Rachel Sheinkin â€“Â Playwright / Librettist

Devario Simmons â€“Â Costume Designer

Walt Spangler â€“Â Scenic Designer

Mark Stanley* â€“Â Lighting Designer

Susan Soon He Stanton* â€“Â Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter

Sam Strasfeld* â€“Â Actor

Jason Tam â€“Â Actor

Cori Thomas â€“Â Playwright / Actor

Reginald Van Lee â€“Â Theatre Arts Advocate / Patron and National Leader

Alexandria Wailes* â€“Â Actor / Director / Choreographer

Ben Wexler â€“Â Composer / Lyricist

*New Nominating Committee Members in 2025

What is theÂ Tony Awards Administration Committee?

The Tony Awards Administration Committee consists of 24 members: 10 appointed by the American Theatre Wing, 10 by the Broadway League, and one representative each from the Dramatists Guild, Actorsâ€™ Equity Association, United Scenic Artists, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. This group is responsible for deciding eligibility for all award categories and reviewing the rules that govern the Tonys. At its discretion, the committee can also present non-competitive honors, including Special Tony Awards, the Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, and the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre.

Who is on the 2024-2025 Administration Committee?

Ted Chapin

Michael David

Sue Frost

John Gore

Heather Hitchens

David Henry Hwang

Natasha Katz

Jason Laks

Kenny Leon

Kevin McCollum

Dessie Moynihan

Carl Mulert

James L. Nederlander

Laura Penn

Michael Price

Judith O. Rubin

Peter Schneider

Thomas Schumacher

Ralph Sevush

Emilio Sosa

David Stone

Bernard Telsey

Al Vincent

Lia Vollack

How is eligibility determined?

The Tony Awards Administration Committee meets periodically and is responsible, among other duties, for deciding eligibility for all award categories. A minimum of 16 members must be present to constitute a quorum for any official action. To be considered for a nomination, a candidate must receive a majority of affirmative votes from the committee members in attendance.Â View a full list of rules here.

Eligibility is contingent not just on artistic or scheduling criteria, but also on full cooperation with the Awards' governance, processes, and legal standards. To be considered eligible for Tony Award nominations, a production must meet several key criteria set by the Tony Awards Administration Committee:

Legitimacy & Venue: The production must be deemed a legitimate theatrical work and must officially open in an approved Broadway theater by the seasonâ€™s eligibility deadline.

Performance Schedule: It must open on or before the eligibility cutoff and maintain a conventional playing schedule.Â

Voter Access: The producer must invite all eligible Tony voters and committee members to attend a performance free of charge within specified timeframes.

Certification: The producer must submit a signed certification affirming compliance with Tony rules, accepting the authority of all relevant Tony committees, and agreeing not to challenge their decisions legally.

Legal and Logistical Responsibility: The producer also agrees to follow trademark rules, refrain from lawsuits related to the Awards, and indemnify the Awards bodies against any legal actions related to the production.

Nominations for the Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1 at 9am ET. Learn more about this Broadway season and everything to know about this year's Tony Awards.