How to Watch the 2025 Tony Nominations

It's Tonys time! On Thursday morning, Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York at 9am ET. A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. Check back right here to watch the full announcement and be sure to follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-2025 season was Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. While we await the big announcement, recap the whole season and catch up on eligibility rulings.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8pm ET/5pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

