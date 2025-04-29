Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2024/25 Broadway productions all leading up to Thursday's big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meetings. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing. Plus, recap the full season of shows.

What is opening night billing?

Performers who are billed ABOVE the title in a show's opening night playbill are considered to be Leading Actors, and those BELOW the title are considered to be Featured Actors. In order to change that determination, productions are able to make the request to the Tony Awards Administration Committee that actors be considered in other categories. This is generally done when there are leads who just aren't billed above the show's title, or when a star is billed above the title, but is really in a featured part.

Boop! The Musical:

-Jasmine Amy Rogers will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



-David Rockwell (Scenic Design) and Finn Ross (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Cult of Love:

-Cult of Love will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Dead Outlaw:

-Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Death Becomes Her:

-Christopher Sieber will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category.

-Michelle Williams will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category.

Elf:

-Grey Henson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Eureka Day:

-Eureka Day will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jonathan Spector will be considered eligible as author.

-Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design) and David Bengali (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Floyd Collins:

-Floyd Collins will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Tina Landau (Book / Additional Lyrics) and Adam Guettel (Music & Lyrics) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.



-Jeremy Jordan will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



-Scott Zielinski (Lighting) and Ruey Horng Sun (Projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category.

Glengarry Glen Ross:

-Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category.

Good Night, and Good Luck:

-Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design) and David Bengali (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category.

The Hills of California:

-Laura Donnelly will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Home:

-Tory Kittles will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Job:

-Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

John Proctor is the Villain:

-John Proctor is the Villain will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

-Natasha Katz (Lighting Design) and Hannah Wasileski (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category.

The Last Five Years:

-The Last Five Years will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.



-Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category.

Left on Tenth:

-Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design) and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Maybe Happy Ending:

-Helen J Shen will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Dane Laffrey (Scenic & Additional Video Design) and George Reeve (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

McNeal:

-Michael Yeargan (Sets) and Jake Barton (Sets & Projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Oh, Mary!:

-Cole Escola will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Operation Mincemeat:

-David Cumming will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



-Natasha Hodgson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Our Town:

-Jim Parsons will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

The Picture of Dorian Gray:

-The Picture of Dorian Gray will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Oscar Wilde and Kip Williams will be considered jointly eligible as co-authors.



-Marg Horwell (Scenic Design) and David Bergman (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical:

-Rupert Holmes (Adaptation) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category.



-Jinkx Monsoon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category.

Real Women Have Curves:

-Tatianna Córdoba will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



-Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design) and Hana S. Kim (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Redwood:

-Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design) and Hana S. Kim (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Smash:

-Robyn Hurder will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



-Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design) and S. Katy Tucker (Video and Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends:

-Bernadette Peters will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category.



-Lea Salonga will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category.



-Matt Kinley (Scenic Design) and George Reeve (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow:

-Louis McCartney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

-Miriam Buether (Set Designer) and 59 (Video & Visual Effects Designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.



-Stephen Daldry (Director) and Justin Martin (Co-Director) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Play category.



-Lynne Page (Movement Director & Choreographer) and Coral Messam (Additional Choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category.

Sunset Blvd:

-Tom Francis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design) and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom (Video Design & Cinematography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

-David Cullen & Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category.

Swept Away:

-John Gallagher, Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Tammy Faye:

-Katie Brayben will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

A Wonderful World:

-James Monroe Iglehart will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-The video design by Adam Koch & Steven Royal will be considered jointly eligible with their scenic design in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

-Christopher Renshaw (Direction) and James Monroe Iglehart & Christina Sajous (Co-Direction) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category.-Rickey Tripp (Choreography) and DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Tap Choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category.

Yellow Face:

-Yellow Face will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of Play category. David Henry Hwang will be considered eligible as author.





