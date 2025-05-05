2025 Theatre World Awards Winners Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has just announced the Honorees for Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. Also announced, Shailene Woodley (Cult of Love) will receive the 16th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and Tony Award winner Leslie Uggams will receive the 12th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck) will receive a 2025 TWA Special Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut as Performer & Playwright.

The historic 79th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held Monday evening, June 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Café Times Square (1501 Broadway).

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 79th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway. The Musical Director is Michael Lavine.

“THEATRE WORLD AWARDS is proud and honored to hold the 79th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony and Gala at the iconic Hard Rock Cafe -Times Square in the historic Paramount Building, home to some of the most legendary performances in history!”

Dale Badway, Theatre World Awards, President

2025 Theatre World Award Honorees

For Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance:

Alana Arenas, Purpose

Kit Connor, Romeo & Juliet

Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things

Marjan Neshat, English

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop!

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

16th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award For Excellence in The Theater

Shailene Woodley, Cult of Love

12th Annual John Willis Award For Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Leslie Uggams

2025 Special Award For Outstanding Broadway Debut Performer/ Playwright

George Clooney

First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World “family.”

In what has become a highly entertaining and often touching tradition, 12 previous winners serve as the presenters, and often relive moments from past ceremonies and share wonderful stories rarely heard at other theatrical awards. Many people feel that this is the most fun and enjoyable awards show of the Broadway season!

Previous winners who have won the prestigious Theatre World Award at the beginning of their careers include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Lupita Nyong'o, John Krasinski, and so many more.

The Theatre World Award honorees are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Linda Armstrong (Amsterdam News), David Cote (The Observer), Joe Dziemianowicz (New York Theatre Guide), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), David Finkle (New York Stage Review), Elysa Gardner (The New York Sun), Harry Haun (Observer.com), Cary Wong (The Interested Bystander), and Frank Scheck (New York Stage Review/ The Hollywood Reporter).

The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors is headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Michael Kostel (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), The late Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), James Sheridan, Karen Johnston, and Jeffrey Grove.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honors an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. Dorothy Loudon, who had the unique talent of being able to make audiences laugh and cry, made her Broadway debut in Nowhere to Go But Up for which she received a Theatre World Award for her performance. She received a Tony® Award for her incomparable performance as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in Annie and went on to triumphs originating roles in Noises Off, Westside Waltz, and Michael Bennett’s Ballroom.

Previous recipients of the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater include A.J. Shively (2024),Julie Benko (2023),Michael Oberholtzer (2022), Audra McDonald (2021), Hampton Fluker (2019), Ben Edelman (2018), Katrina Lenk (2017), Nicholas Barasch (2016), Leanne Cope (2015), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2014), Jonny Orsini (2013), Susan Pourfar (2012), Seth Numrich (2011), Bobby Steggert (2010), and Susan Louise O’Connor (2009). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater is chosen by the Trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation,Lionel Larner, Executive Director, together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards Committee.

The John Willis Award is given for lifetime achievement in the theatre to honor the man who created and maintained the Theatre World tradition for 66 years, encouraging new talent in an often-challenging business. The John Willis Award is presented annually by the Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors to an individual whose lifetime achievements and personal generosity to the Theatre Community merit special recognition and acknowledgement.

Previous recipients of the John Willis Award include Len Cariou (2024), Brian Stokes Mitchell (2023), Harvey Fierstein (2022), André De Shields and Patti LuPone (2021), Nathan Lane (2019), Victor Garber (2018), Glenn Close (2017), Bernadette Peters (2016), Chita Rivera (2015), Christopher Plummer (2014), and Alan Alda (2013). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.

In 2024, a TWA Special Award was bestowed upon Peter Filichia. In 2023, Special Award Honorees were bestowed for Outstanding Swing: Marilyn Caserta (Six) and Outstanding Contribution to The Theatre World: Dale Badway (Actor, Producer, and President of the Theatre World Awards Board of Directors).