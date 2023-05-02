2023 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.

& Juliet

Best Musical

David West Read - Best Book of a Musical

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Betsy Wolfe - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Paloma Young- Best Costume Design of a Musical

Howard Hudson - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jennifer Weber- Best Choreography

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro- Best Orchestrations

A Christmas Carol

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Ben Stanton - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua D. Reid - Best Sound Design of a Play

A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Arian Moayed - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jon Clark - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Ben & Max Ringham - Best Sound Design of a Play

Jamie Lloyd - Best Direction of a Play

Best Revival of a Play

Ain't No Mo'

Best Play

Jordan E. Cooper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Crystal Lucas-Perry - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams - Best Sound Design of a Play

Stevie Walker-Webb - Best Direction of a Play

Almost Famous

Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Between Riverside and Crazy

Best Play

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Camelot

Best Revival of a Musical

Jordan Donica - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Jennifer Moeller - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Lap Chi Chu - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Cost of Living

Best Play

David Zayas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Katy Sullivan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jo Bonney - Best Direction of a Play

Death of a Salesman

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jen Schriever - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Fat Ham

Best Play

Nikki Crawford - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Dominique Fawn Hill- Best Costume Design of a Play

Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Saheem Ali - Best Direction of a Play

Good Night, Oscar

Sean Hayes - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play

Into the Woods

Brian D'Arcy James, Into The Woods - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Julia Lester - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Lear deBessonet- Best Direction of a Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire - Best Book of a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Justin Cooley - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jessica Stone- Best Direction of a Musical

John Clancy- Best Orchestrations

KPOP

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Jennifer Weber- Best Choreography

Leopoldstadt

Best Play

Brandon Uranowitz - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Richard Hudson - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Best Costume Design of a Play

Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Patrick Marber - Best Direction of a Play

Life of Pi

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell - Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Lutkin - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Carolyn Downing - Best Sound Design of a Play

Max Webster - Best Direction of a Play

New York, New York

Best Musical

David Thompson & Sharon Washington - Best Book of a Musical

Colton Ryan, New York, New York - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Donna Zakowska - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Ken Billington - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Susan Stroman- Best Choreography

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis- Best Orchestrations

Ohio State Murders

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Parade

Ben Platt, Parade - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Micaela Diamond - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Susan Hilferty - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Heather Gilbert - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Michael Arden- Best Direction of a Musical

The Piano Lesson

Best Revival of a Play

Samuel L. Jackson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Prima Facie

Jodie Comer, Prima Facia - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Miriam Buether - Best Scenic Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers - Best Lighting Design of a Play

Ben & Max Ringham - Best Sound Design of a Play

Shucked

Best Musical

Robert Horn - Best Book of a Musical

Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Kevin Cahoon - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Alex Newell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

John Shivers - Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jack O'Brien- Best Directio of a Musical

Jason Howland- Best Orchestrations

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Revival of a Play

Miriam Silverman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Some Like It Hot

Best Musical

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin - Best Book of a Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Kevin Del Aguila - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

NaTasha Yvette Williams - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes - Best Costume Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Casey Nicholaw- Best Direction of a Musical

Casey Nicholaw- Best Choreography

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter- Best Orchestrations

Summer, 1976

Jessica Hecht, Summer 1976 - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sweeney Todd

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Ruthie Ann Miles - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Mimi Lien- Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg- Best Sound Design of a Musical

Steven Hoggett - Best Choreography

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Corey Hawkins - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play