2023 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
Some Like It Hot leads the pack with 13 nominations.
The nominations are in! Below, check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.
& Juliet
Best Musical
David West Read - Best Book of a Musical
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Betsy Wolfe - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Paloma Young- Best Costume Design of a Musical
Howard Hudson - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jennifer Weber- Best Choreography
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro- Best Orchestrations
A Christmas Carol
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Ben Stanton - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua D. Reid - Best Sound Design of a Play
A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Arian Moayed - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jon Clark - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Ben & Max Ringham - Best Sound Design of a Play
Jamie Lloyd - Best Direction of a Play
Best Revival of a Play
Ain't No Mo'
Best Play
Jordan E. Cooper - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams - Best Sound Design of a Play
Stevie Walker-Webb - Best Direction of a Play
Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Between Riverside and Crazy
Best Play
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Camelot
Best Revival of a Musical
Jordan Donica - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Jennifer Moeller - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Lap Chi Chu - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Cost of Living
Best Play
David Zayas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Katy Sullivan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara Young - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jo Bonney - Best Direction of a Play
Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jen Schriever - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Fat Ham
Best Play
Nikki Crawford - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Dominique Fawn Hill- Best Costume Design of a Play
Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Saheem Ali - Best Direction of a Play
Good Night, Oscar
Sean Hayes - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa - Best Costume Design of a Play
Into the Woods
Brian D'Arcy James, Into The Woods - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Julia Lester - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Lear deBessonet- Best Direction of a Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Best Musical
David Lindsay-Abaire - Best Book of a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Justin Cooley - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jessica Stone- Best Direction of a Musical
John Clancy- Best Orchestrations
KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Jennifer Weber- Best Choreography
Leopoldstadt
Best Play
Brandon Uranowitz - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Richard Hudson - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Best Costume Design of a Play
Neil Austin - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Patrick Marber - Best Direction of a Play
Life of Pi
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell - Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing - Best Sound Design of a Play
Max Webster - Best Direction of a Play
New York, New York
Best Musical
David Thompson & Sharon Washington - Best Book of a Musical
Colton Ryan, New York, New York - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Donna Zakowska - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Ken Billington - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kai Harada - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Susan Stroman- Best Choreography
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis- Best Orchestrations
Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Parade
Ben Platt, Parade - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Micaela Diamond - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Susan Hilferty - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Heather Gilbert - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Michael Arden- Best Direction of a Musical
The Piano Lesson
Best Revival of a Play
Samuel L. Jackson - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Prima Facie
Jodie Comer, Prima Facia - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Miriam Buether - Best Scenic Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers - Best Lighting Design of a Play
Ben & Max Ringham - Best Sound Design of a Play
Shucked
Best Musical
Robert Horn - Best Book of a Musical
Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Kevin Cahoon - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Alex Newell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
John Shivers - Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jack O'Brien- Best Directio of a Musical
Jason Howland- Best Orchestrations
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Best Revival of a Play
Miriam Silverman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Some Like It Hot
Best Musical
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin - Best Book of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Kevin Del Aguila - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
NaTasha Yvette Williams - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Scott Pask - Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes - Best Costume Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Casey Nicholaw- Best Direction of a Musical
Casey Nicholaw- Best Choreography
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter- Best Orchestrations
Summer, 1976
Jessica Hecht, Summer 1976 - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Sweeney Todd
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd - Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Ruthie Ann Miles - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Mimi Lien- Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz - Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg- Best Sound Design of a Musical
Steven Hoggett - Best Choreography
Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Corey Hawkins - Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play