Photos: First Look at the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE

In honor of the official opening of the North American tour, producers have released production photos of Beetlejuice, the Broadway musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s film.

The tour began performances February 13 in Fresno, California at the Saroyan Theatre and officially launched February 17 at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento. The production will visit more than 50 cities during the 2026–2027 tour.

Based on the 1988 film, Beetlejuice follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life changes when she encounters a recently deceased couple and the mischievous demon Beetlejuice. The musical features a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. The original Broadway production was directed by Alex Timbers. The musical features music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, with original choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Designers for the production include scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, and illusion designer Michael Weber. Hair and wig design is by Charles G. LaPointe, with make-up design by Joe Dulude II. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting and the line producer is Jenny Gersten. Lauren Guiso serves as Production Stage Manager, Teagan deGroen as Assistant Stage Manager, Sol Rivera as Company Manager, and Fred Mursch as Associate Company Manager.

The North American tour of Beetlejuice is produced by NETworks Presentations, with Mimi Intagliata serving as Executive Producer.

Beetlejuice opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 and received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best New Musical. Following the pandemic shutdown, the production reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 and later returned to Broadway for a limited run at the Palace Theatre in late 2025. The musical has also played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi, and will make its West End debut at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026.

The Beetlejuice Original Broadway Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records and Warner Records, has surpassed 766 million streams in the United States and 1.4 billion streams globally. Songs from the album have appeared on Spotify’s Viral 50 charts in multiple countries, with “Say My Name” becoming one of the show’s most widely shared tracks online.

The musical is based on the 1988 Geffen Company film presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Beetlejuice National Tour

