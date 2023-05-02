Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations

See the full list of nominees below!

May. 02, 2023  

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Lea Michele and Myles Frost and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2022-23 theatre season.

The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

BroadwayWorld's official Tony Awards coverage kicks off... NOW! Check out the nominees below and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet
David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo
David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York
David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked
Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin


Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked
Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders


Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York


Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living


Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked


Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet


Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot


Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar


Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York


Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll's House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street


Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie


Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street


Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi


Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo


Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP


Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York


Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Author: Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy
Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living
Author: Martyna Majok

Fat Ham
Author: James Ijames

Leopoldstadt
Author: Tom Stoppard


Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot


Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog


Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tony Nominations by Production

Some Like It Hot - 13

& Juliet - 9

New York, New York - 9

Shucked - 9

Kimberly Akimbo - 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - 8

Ain't No Mo' - 6

A Doll's House - 6

Into the Woods - 6

Leopoldstadt - 6

Parade - 6

Cost of Living - 5

Fat Ham - 5

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot - 5

Life of Pi - 5

Prima Facie - 4

A Christmas Carol - 3

Good Night, Oscar - 3

KPOP - 3

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog - 3

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 2

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson - 2

Between Riverside and Crazy - 2

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window - 2

Almost Famous - 1

Ohio State Murders - 1

Summer, 1976 - 1





Related Stories
Interview: ELLIOT NORTON AWARDS to honor Bobbie Steinbach Photo
Interview: ELLIOT NORTON AWARDS to honor Bobbie Steinbach
Veteran Boston actor Bobbie Steinbach will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence at the 40th annual Elliot Norton Awards, presented by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) on May 8 at the Huntington Theatre.
Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey & Robert Fried to Receive Tony Honors Photo
Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey & Robert Fried to Receive Tony Honors
The Tony Awards Administration Committee will present the 2023 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to production stage manager, Lisa Dawn Cave; Victoria Bailey, Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund; and theatrical accountant, Robert Fried.
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has announced the 2023 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. See the full list!
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Broadway's biggest night is back in 2023! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns this June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2023/2023 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!

From This Author - Team BWW


2023 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!2023 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
May 2, 2023

The nominations are in! Check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 5/2/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 5/2/2023
May 2, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
2023 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions2023 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions
May 2, 2023

Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!
Who Else Was Eligible for 2023 Tony Nominations?Who Else Was Eligible for 2023 Tony Nominations?
May 2, 2023

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible here.
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!
May 2, 2023

Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Fat Ham here!
share