Susan Soon He Stanton and Nathan Tysen Join CHIMNEY TOWN THE MUSICAL Creative Team

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Award winner Susan Soon He Stanton and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Nathan Tysen have joined the creative team of Chimney Town the Musical. The theatrical adaptation of Japanese superstar Akihiro Nishino’s sensation-causing book-turned-anime film Poupelle of Chimney Town, which features music by legendary composer Frank Wildhorn, is currently in development for a full-scale production.

In a statement, Nishino said, “Susan and Nathan’s arrival in this journey has been one of the greatest pieces of fortune bestowed upon the story of CHIMNEYTOWN. The words they give to the characters, the emotions that quietly touch the deepest corners of the heart, and the unfolding of the story—almost like the breathing of the narrative itself—have carried this tale to horizons my own imagination alone could never have reached. With calm yet unmistakable strength, they have helped guide the story there. They remind me that a story, at times, must leave the hands of its author and set sail on a voyage called a team.

In grimy Chimney Town, with its sky obscured by thick, grey smoke, nobody bothers to look up anymore. Nobody, that is, except for Lubicchi – a dreamy-eyed young boy who yearns to see the stars he’s only heard about in stories told to him by his father. One night, a chance encounter with Binny – a monster made entirely of garbage – sparks an epic adventure as this unlikely duo sets off to find clarity in a world too often obscured.

