2019 TONY AWARDS: BroadwayWorld's Complete Guide to Tonys Coverage

Jun. 7, 2019  

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS Sunday, June 9th at 8pm and as usual, BroadwayWorld will be your one-stop shop for all things Tonys on Tonys Day, Night and Beyond!

Check out below how you can keep up with all the action from the red carpet to well after the ceremony has ended!

Saturday AM: Follow along as Hadestown's Kay Trinidad takes over BroadwayWorld's Instagram with updates the entire weekend!

Sunday, 5:00 PM: Our live coverage will begin with red carpet photos from the one and only Jennifer Broski. Don't forget to tune in for our LIVE red carpet video coverage with the one and only Katie Lynch!

Sunday, 7:00 PM: The ceremony officially begins. Unless you're one of the lucky few at Radio City Music Hall, we're the only place that you'll get direct live updates of who is winning all of the pre-telecast Creative Arts Tony Awards!

Sunday, 8:00 PM: Our full team kicks into gear to bring you complete coverage. This year, Richard Ridge will be sitting down to chat with each of the evening's winners following their acceptance speeches.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, special surprises, all the fashion and more! Plus, join in on the fun by playing our Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you're 21 or older) with some of our Tonys-themed cocktails and mute your commercials to jam along to our Songs of the Season playlist.

Need help filling out your ballot? Check out which shows have won so far this awards season!

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, do so for even more exclusive content! Don't forget to tweet us pics of your Tony Awards party using #BWWTonys. Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Keep checking BroadwayWorld today, tomorrow, and Sunday, and the week ahead for EVERYTHING Tonys.

2019 Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Play

Choir Boy Author: Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Ferryman Author: Jez Butterworth
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus Author: Taylor Mac
Ink Author: James Graham
What the Constitution Means to Me Author: Heidi Schreck

Best Musical

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller's All My Sons
The Boys in the Band Author: Mart Crowley
Burn This
Torch Song Author: Harvey Fierstein
The Waverly Gallery Author: Kenneth Lonergan

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Book of a Musical

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice Scott Brown & Anthony King
Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
Tootsie Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill - Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice - Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
Hadestown - Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom - Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird - Music: Adam Guettel
Tootsie - Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes



