2019 TONY AWARDS: BroadwayWorld's Complete Guide to Tonys Coverage

73rd Annual Tony Awards

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS Sunday, June 9th at 8pm

the red carpet to well after the ceremony has ended

Sunday, 7:00 PM: The ceremony officially begins. Unless you're one of the lucky few at Radio City Music Hall, we're the only place that you'll get direct live updates of who is winning all of the pre-telecast Creative Arts Tony Awards!

2019 Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Play

Choir Boy Author: Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman Author: Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus Author: Taylor Mac

Ink Author: James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me Author: Heidi Schreck

Best Musical

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller's All My Sons

The Boys in the Band Author: Mart Crowley

Burn This

Torch Song Author: Harvey Fierstein

The Waverly Gallery Author: Kenneth Lonergan

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Book of a Musical

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice Scott Brown & Anthony King

Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Tootsie Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill - Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice - Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

Hadestown - Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom - Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird - Music: Adam Guettel

Tootsie - Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder

Peter Entin

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Joseph Blakely Forbes





