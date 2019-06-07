Songs of the Season- A 2019 Tony Awards Playlist!

Belt your face off to this season's best songs!

Need the ultimate Broadway playlist for your Tonys party? Travel way down to Hadestown, strut your stuff like Cher, get your groove on with the Temptations, and dance all night long at the Prom. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

Check out reviews of this season's cast recordings and a schedule of upcoming releases here!

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.





