Raise a Glass with BroadwayWorld's 2019 Tony Awards Drinking Game!

We'd Like to Propose a Toast...

What is a Tonys party without some celebratory toasting to the Great White Way? Well we think you should take it a step further this year with our Tony Awards Drinking Game! Play along with our rules below on the big night and we guarantee that you'll have WAY more fun than your friends who don't. Bottoms up!*

* Drink at your own risk... BroadwayWorld will not be held responsible for any alcohol induced singing, dancing, dressing up, dressing down or other Tony related incidents.

Take a drink...

-If James Corden shows up in a red sequin Tootsie gown.

-If Alex Brightman appears after Corden says, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."

-At any mention of Cher's status as a diva, legend, goddess, or icon.

-Anytime you hear the words "carpool" or "karaoke."

-When you see a Broadway show commercial during the broadcast.

- At an awkward or uncomfortable mention of politics.

-If anyone mispronounces the words "Hadestown," "Persephone," "Orpheus," or "Eurydice."

- Any time the camera does a closeup of the wrong person.

- Every time someone clearly didn't go to rehearsal.

- Any time a winner thanks his/her high school drama teacher.

- Any time someone uses the phrase "8 times a week."

-If someone says, "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take it anymore." Drink twice if they ask the audience to repeat it.

- Any time you spot an actor you met at the stage door this year.

- Any time a past Tonys host takes the stage.

- When someone making his/her Broadway debut wins.

-If they they serve chili to the Radio City audience.

-When someone mispronounces the names "Versweyveld," "Grotelueschen," "Kinnunen," "Ashmanskas," and/or "Noblezada."

- Every time a presenter flubs an actor's name, the title of a play/musical, or is just awkward in general.

- When you spot a Tony winner from last year.

- When your favorite show of the season wins.

-Any time someone gets a standing ovation.

- If/when the ceremony runs late.

Chug your drink...

-When you are overcome by the power that theatre has to change the world and by the general awesomeness of the 2018-19 season. Then toast to an equally great one next year!





