Samantha Barks Will Play the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from her win on ITV’s The Masked Singer, the West End’s brightest star Samantha Barks will perform for one-night-only at the London Palladium in a sensational solo concert on Saturday 5 April. Supported by a live band, Samantha will sing some of the best-known songs from her extraordinary stage and screen career, alongside some new favourites.

Samantha Barks first caught the public attention as a finalist in the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008. Since then, she has established herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated performers of her generation.

Samantha made her West End theatre debut playing Éponine in Les Misérables, a role she reprised in Tom Hooper’s big screen adaptation in 2012, earning widespread acclaim and winning the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer. She starred opposite Jonathan Bailey in the Disney Channel musical-comedy Groove High (2012–2013) and again, in the London revival of the musical The Last Five Years at The Other Palace.

In 2018, she originated the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway, and in 2021 she originated the role of Elsa in the smash hit West End production of Disney’s Frozen the Musical.

Comments