Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Each year, Stratford East's panto tears up the rulebook and turns a classic story on its head to make it relevant to the local community and beyond.

Get ready to experience a unique twist on this classic tale, set in the ancient home of Sphynx cats, pharaohs and the empress Cleopatra.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring show-stopping original music and laugh-out-loud comedy, alongside magical sets and costumes in this perfect festive treat for all ages.

Following the success of previous live streams of Red Riding Hood, Dick Whittington and Rapunzel to East London charities, Theatre Royal Stratford East will once again make their annual panto, this year Cinderella, available online to local hospitals, hospices and care homes.

Captured live by The Other Richard from Theatre Royal Stratford East, Cinderella will be made available for streaming from 23 December 2022 - 07 January 2023.

To apply to broadcast the capture, email getinvolved@stratfordeast.com. British Sign Language (BSL), audio description (AD) and captioned versions will also be available.

The cast includes Kathryn Bond as Sphinx, Wesley Bozonga as Marc Antony, Micah Holmes as Chrishell, Gracie McGonigal as Cinderella, Tendai Rinomhota as Amanza, Alex Wadham as Caesar and Gigi Zahir as Cleopatra, with musicians Sara Farina and Perry Melius.