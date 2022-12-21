New Diorama Releases Statement on Reopening Public Programme

New Diorama Theatre in London has released a statement regarding Intervention 01, the venue's next steps and plans to announce a new public season in 2023.

Announced on 1st August 2022, Intervention 01 saw the venue suspend public programming to undertake a period of full artistic reset, including extensive R&D investment in independent companies to rejuvenate a future slate of work and post-lockdown creative vision. At the time, Artistic Director David Byrne published a blog on the venue's website, outlining the reasons for the decision and approach to supporting new work: https://newdiorama.com/artist-support/intervention-01--our-blog.

Last week, Intervention 01 was also nominated for the 2023 Stage Award for Innovation. New Diorama has not issued any public statements since 1st August 2022, until now.

Read the full statement below:

This summer, New Diorama stopped to rethink.

Intervention 01 saw us pause all public performances indefinitely for a period of reflection and artistic renewal. Since July we've received over 500 approaches and engaged in hundreds of invigorating conversations with artists about new ideas and the future of theatre.

This has been the most rejuvenating time for us. The diverse cohort of creatives we're currently working with represent some of the most exciting artists from across the country, the majority of whom we've never commissioned before.

It's now time to re-open our doors. So, while the projects from Intervention 01 simmer away in development across the next year, in January we'll announce a selection of new work for Spring 2023. A programme not directly drawn from the Intervention 01 cohort, but a statement of intent for the future.

Alongside this transition season we'll also introduce a number of game-changing new interventions to set a new standard for commissioning and supporting independent theatre-makers post-lockdowns.

Join us in the first week of January for a full programme announcement, for optimism in dark times, and for some new ideas to take us all forward.