MAX FOSH: ZOCIAL BUTTERLY Comes To The London Palladium

Indigo Productions and United Agents are has announced that Max Fosh brings his highly anticipated live show Zocial Butterfly to the London Palladium on Thursday 3rd November 2022, following its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 15th June at 6pm and will be available from www.lwtheatres.co.uk

With his ingenious, fast-paced, multimedia show that details the weird and wonderful world of a YouTuber, Max will provide a unique insight into the world of online content from the perspective of one of its biggest UK stars.

They said he couldn't make it as a global fashion icon; they were wrong. They said he couldn't legally become the world's richest man; they were wrong. They said he couldn't beat all the odds to become London's first ever YouTuber mayor... to be fair, they got that one bang on.

But now, armed with the rosiest of cheeks & the floppiest of hair, Max Fosh faces his next challenge - the London Palladium - as he brings you his hilarious & unpredictable live show: Zocial Butterfly.

Zocial Butterfly has already taken the UK by storm, having toured 13 of the UK's biggest cities, including two sell-out final shows at London's Clapham Grand. Zocial Butterfly represents an exciting translation of online content to the live stage.

During his final year at University, Max started a series called StreetSmart, in which he interviewed students on nights out. Following the first episode, filmed in October 2017, Max relentlessly made StreetSmart episodes, and made approximately 25 episodes before leaving Uni. After graduating, Max took StreetSmart on tour, around 14 UK Universities. Shortly after this, Max met Zac and Jay of The Zac and Jay Show, and in February 2018 they made a video in which they 'faked Max to the very top of London fashion week'. The video went viral, and Max gained 50,000 subscribers virtually overnight.

Since then, his channel has grown steadily. As of June 2022, the channel has 1.12 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5million followers across social media (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram). In total, Max's videos have garnered more than 300 million views across all platforms.

Zocial Butterfly is directed by Ed Stambollouian (Joe Lycett, Pinter at the Pinter, Dan & Phil World Tour) and is produced by Indigo Productions & United Agents.

Production Design by Will Hayman

Max is represented by Stephanie Moore at United Agents